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MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Step inside Tilak Varma’s home with cosy prayer corner, wooden dining space and relaxing balcony views

Tilak Varma offers a glimpse into his personal life through these pictures, sharing moments from inside his home filled with family bonding, celebrations and cultural traditions. The images reflect a warm and grounded lifestyle beyond cricket.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 29, 2026, 03:38 PM IST

1.A peaceful prayer setup at home:

A peaceful prayer setup at home:
1

The first image shows a beautifully arranged prayer area inside the house. The space is decorated with colourful flowers, lights, and a well-organised idol setup. Tilak is sitting on the floor with his family, all dressed in traditional outfits, taking part in a religious ceremony. The calm presence of their pet dog lying in front adds a natural and homely touch to the scene.

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2.Joyful moments with friends:

Joyful moments with friends:
2

Another image captures a fun gathering where Tilak is seen smiling with his friends. Their clothes are covered in colors, suggesting they are celebrating a festival like Holi. Everyone looks relaxed and happy, showing Tilak’s cheerful personality and his strong bond with his close circle.

3.Warm family time together:

Warm family time together:
3

Tilak stands with his parents and sibling inside their home. The setting looks simple and comfortable, reflecting a grounded lifestyle. Travel bags placed in front of them suggest either a recent journey or preparation for one. Their pet dog is also part of the frame, making the moment feel even more personal and warm.

4.Traditional look and cultural values

Traditional look and cultural values
4

Tilak is also seen standing alone near a decorated idol, dressed in a traditional outfit. The background is simple but neatly arranged, with cultural elements visible. This image highlights his respect for traditions and his connection to his roots.

Also read: Saiyaara star Aneet Padda's sister Reet Padda deletes Instagram after facing backlash for calling Dhurandhar 'propaganda' film

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5.Simple and relaxed everyday life

Simple and relaxed everyday life
5

Tilak is standing on a balcony holding a plate of sweets. Plants and greenery can be seen around him, giving a fresh and peaceful vibe. This moment reflects his simple lifestyle and how he enjoys small, meaningful moments away from his busy cricket career.

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