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Raja Shivaji: Riteish-Genelia Deshmukh's 10 years old son Rahyl makes acting debut, will play this special role

Raja Shivaji: Riteish-Genelia Deshmukh's 10 years old son Rahyl makes acting

Delhi Court delivers verdict in 2000 raid case: CBI Joint Director and retired ACP found guilty of police misconduct

Delhi Court delivers verdict in 2000 raid case

CISCE Results 2026: ICSE and ISC scorecards expected soon, check result date and how to download

CISCE Results 2026: ICSE and ISC scorecards expected soon, check result date

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MI vs GT: Tilak Verma's maiden century to Jasprit Bumrah's first ball wicket; Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026

Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses who challenged the norm, embraced motherhood at 40

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses

Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost, Jio and Vodafone Idea users likely to pay 15% more

Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost

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MI vs GT: Tilak Verma's maiden century to Jasprit Bumrah's first ball wicket; Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026

Tilak Varma’s spectacular 101 off 45 balls led Mumbai to a commanding total, while Ashwani Kumar’s 4/24 destroyed Gujarat’s chase.

Monica Singh | Apr 21, 2026, 12:05 PM IST

1.Tilak Varma - The Starboy

Tilak Varma - The Starboy
1

Tilak Varma is captured mid-shot, with intense focus, as he hits his maiden IPL century. With 101 runs off 45 balls (8 fours, 7 sixes), his remarkable knock turned the game around for Mumbai. The image shows Varma’s powerful stroke and the excitement of the crowd in the background.

 

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2.Ashwani Kumar - The Destroyer

Ashwani Kumar - The Destroyer
2

A dynamic shot of left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar in full action as he delivers a key over. With figures of 4/24 in four overs, Ashwani is seen celebrating a wicket, reflecting his exceptional performance in dismantling Gujarat’s chase and restricting them to just 100 runs.

3.Jasprit Bumrah - The Opener

Jasprit Bumrah - The Opener
3

Jasprit Bumrah is captured in the moment after dismissing Sai Sudharsan with the first ball of Gujarat's chase. His jubilant reaction highlights the importance of his breakthrough, which shifted momentum and ended his five-match wicketless streak.

4.Mitchell Santner & AM Ghazanfar - The Spin Duo

Mitchell Santner & AM Ghazanfar - The Spin Duo
4

Mitchell Santner and AM Ghazanfar are seen working together in the middle overs, applying pressure during Gujarat’s chase. Both are caught in mid-delivery, showcasing their ability to take crucial wickets and prevent any significant partnerships during the game.

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5.Hardik Pandya - The Motivator

Hardik Pandya - The Motivator
5

A powerful image of Hardik Pandya during a strategic break, giving his team a motivational speech. His intense expression and the team’s focused attention capture the pivotal moment when his words inspired Tilak Varma’s dramatic acceleration, leading to a game-changing knock.

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JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2026: Class 10th Result 2026 for summer zone OUT; Check steps to download scorecard
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Raja Shivaji: Riteish-Genelia Deshmukh's 10 years old son Rahyl makes acting debut, will play this special role
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