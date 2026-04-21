MI vs GT: Tilak Verma's maiden century to Jasprit Bumrah's first ball wicket; Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026

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SPORTS
Monica Singh | Apr 21, 2026, 12:05 PM IST
1.Tilak Varma - The Starboy
Tilak Varma is captured mid-shot, with intense focus, as he hits his maiden IPL century. With 101 runs off 45 balls (8 fours, 7 sixes), his remarkable knock turned the game around for Mumbai. The image shows Varma’s powerful stroke and the excitement of the crowd in the background.
2.Ashwani Kumar - The Destroyer
A dynamic shot of left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar in full action as he delivers a key over. With figures of 4/24 in four overs, Ashwani is seen celebrating a wicket, reflecting his exceptional performance in dismantling Gujarat’s chase and restricting them to just 100 runs.
3.Jasprit Bumrah - The Opener
Jasprit Bumrah is captured in the moment after dismissing Sai Sudharsan with the first ball of Gujarat's chase. His jubilant reaction highlights the importance of his breakthrough, which shifted momentum and ended his five-match wicketless streak.
4.Mitchell Santner & AM Ghazanfar - The Spin Duo
Mitchell Santner and AM Ghazanfar are seen working together in the middle overs, applying pressure during Gujarat’s chase. Both are caught in mid-delivery, showcasing their ability to take crucial wickets and prevent any significant partnerships during the game.
5.Hardik Pandya - The Motivator
A powerful image of Hardik Pandya during a strategic break, giving his team a motivational speech. His intense expression and the team’s focused attention capture the pivotal moment when his words inspired Tilak Varma’s dramatic acceleration, leading to a game-changing knock.