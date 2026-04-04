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Assam Election 2026: Who is Kunki Chowdhury and why CM Himanta Sarma used photo of 'eating beef' to target her

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RCB smash 250/3 against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, become first team to achieve THIS milestone

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MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match, from Rohit Sharma to Axar Patel

MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match

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MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match, from Rohit Sharma to Axar Patel

Delhi Capitals face Mumbai Indians in a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Here's a list of 5 key players you can watch out for in this game.

Monica Singh | Apr 04, 2026, 03:05 PM IST

1.Rohit Sharma - Mumbai’s Powerhouse Opener

Rohit Sharma - Mumbai’s Powerhouse Opener
1

Rohit Sharma starred in MI’s opening win, smashing 78 off 38 balls. Expect him to anchor the innings and set the tone against Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium

 

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2.KL Rahul - Delhi’s Batsman Under Pressure

KL Rahul - Delhi’s Batsman Under Pressure
2

KL Rahul is eager to bounce back after a golden duck in the first match. His performance at the top of the order could define Delhi’s chase.

3.Suryakumar Yadav - Finding the Rhythm

Suryakumar Yadav - Finding the Rhythm
3

Suryakumar Yadav looks to regain form after a quiet start. The Indian T20 captain will aim to dominate Delhi’s bowling in this high-scoring venue.

4.Mitchell Santner – MI's Middle-Over Game Changer

Mitchell Santner – MI's Middle-Over Game Changer
4

All-rounder Mitchell Santner returns for MI. His ability to contain runs and pick key wickets could tilt the match in Mumbai’s favour.

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5.Axar Patel – Delhi’s Captain & Key All-Rounder

Axar Patel – Delhi’s Captain & Key All-Rounder
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Axar Patel leads Delhi and controls the game with both bat and ball. His all-round contributions will be crucial in DC’s strategy to counter MI.

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