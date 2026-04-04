MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match, from Rohit Sharma to Axar Patel

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SPORTS
Monica Singh | Apr 04, 2026, 03:05 PM IST
1.Rohit Sharma - Mumbai’s Powerhouse Opener
Rohit Sharma starred in MI’s opening win, smashing 78 off 38 balls. Expect him to anchor the innings and set the tone against Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium
2.KL Rahul - Delhi’s Batsman Under Pressure
KL Rahul is eager to bounce back after a golden duck in the first match. His performance at the top of the order could define Delhi’s chase.
3.Suryakumar Yadav - Finding the Rhythm
Suryakumar Yadav looks to regain form after a quiet start. The Indian T20 captain will aim to dominate Delhi’s bowling in this high-scoring venue.
4.Mitchell Santner – MI's Middle-Over Game Changer
All-rounder Mitchell Santner returns for MI. His ability to contain runs and pick key wickets could tilt the match in Mumbai’s favour.
5.Axar Patel – Delhi’s Captain & Key All-Rounder
Axar Patel leads Delhi and controls the game with both bat and ball. His all-round contributions will be crucial in DC’s strategy to counter MI.