Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Yesha Sagar has made a significant impact on the cricket world with her striking appearance and engaging presence as a sports presenter. Transitioning effortlessly from modeling and acting to sports broadcasting, she has garnered widespread attention, particularly during the 2023 Global T20 Canada tournament. We explore her extraordinary journey, showcasing her diverse talents, influential presence on social media, and the profound impact she has had on the entertainment industry.
1. Who is Yesha Sagar?
Yesha Sagar, born on December 14th, is a multi-talented Canadian individual who excels in various fields. She is a renowned model, accomplished actress, dedicated fitness enthusiast, and currently serves as a cricket presenter.
2. Education
Yesha Sagar, originally from Punjab, India, completed her Bachelor's degree before moving to Toronto, Canada in December 2015 to pursue further education.
3. Sensation
Sagar's captivating charm and stunning presence demand attention as she conducts player interviews and hosts pre- and post-match segments, creating a buzz on social media throughout the Global T20 Canada tournament.
4. From model to cricket presenter
Yesha Sagar's transition from modeling to sports presenting has captivated audiences, particularly during the 2023 Global T20 Canada tournament. Prior to her career as a sports presenter, Yesha demonstrated her versatility as a model and actress in Canada, effortlessly transitioning into the realm of sports broadcasting.
5. Fitness Freak
Sagar has emerged as a prominent figure in the fitness industry, serving as a beacon of motivation for many. She has established successful partnerships with renowned brands like Magnum Nutraceuticals and Precision Nutrition. Sagar effectively connects with her audience through captivating social media content and strategic brand promotions.
6. Fashion Diva
Yeshas impeccable fashion sense shines through in her choice of outfits, effortlessly transitioning from sophisticated maxi dresses to daring black bikinis. Her constantly evolving style captivates fans and leaves them in awe.
7. Music Videos
Yesha Sagar has been prominently featured in a variety of music videos alongside renowned artists such as Parmish Verma, Gud Sidhu, Aarsh Benipal, Gippy Grewal, Kulbir Jinjher, and Prem Dhillon. Her captivating presence in Punjabi music videos has garnered significant attention and acclaim.
One of Yesha Sagar's standout performances can be seen in the music video for "Chirri Udd Kaa Udd" by Parmish Verma, which has amassed over 50 million views on YouTube.