Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Yesha Sagar has been prominently featured in a variety of music videos alongside renowned artists such as Parmish Verma, Gud Sidhu, Aarsh Benipal, Gippy Grewal, Kulbir Jinjher, and Prem Dhillon. Her captivating presence in Punjabi music videos has garnered significant attention and acclaim.

One of Yesha Sagar's standout performances can be seen in the music video for "Chirri Udd Kaa Udd" by Parmish Verma, which has amassed over 50 million views on YouTube.