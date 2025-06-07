2 . Priya Saroj’s Education

Secondary Education: Priya completed her secondary education at the prestigious Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute in New Delhi, where she developed a strong foundation for her future studies.

Undergraduate Studies: She earned a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from Delhi University, further enhancing her knowledge and critical thinking skills.

Legal Education: Priya pursued a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) at Amity University in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, equipping herself with the legal expertise necessary to make a meaningful impact in her community.