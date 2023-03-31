Meet Mandira Bedi, India's most popular female sports presenter and host

Mandira Bedi is a renowned figure in the sports media industry and has been covering sports, predominantly cricket as an anchor cum presenter for decades now.

On Friday night, the Narendra Modi Stadium played host to a historic event - the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League game between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings. However, there was another highlight that captured the attention of fans - the presence of Mandira Bedi, a renowned ambassador of women's empowerment and a sports presenter, as a broadcaster for the event. Fans were not only filled with nostalgia upon seeing Mandira, but they also expressed their love for her on social media by sharing pictures of her at the venue.

Here's all you need to know about Mandira Bedi: