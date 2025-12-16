Meet Mallika Sagar, one of the most important faces of IPL auction room; Know about her education qualification, career, net worth, more

Border 2 teaser: Sunny Deol wreaks havoc, causes mayhem in 1971 Indo-Pak war, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty look promising, but...
SPORTS
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 16, 2025, 01:04 PM IST
1.Early life and background
Mallika Sagar was born in Mumbai in 1975 into a well-established business family. Her interest in auctioneering was sparked early, inspired by a book featuring a female auctioneer that planted the idea of a unique career path.
2.Education and academic foundation
She studied Art History at Bryn Mawr College in Philadelphia. This academic background gave her deep knowledge of art, culture, and global auction practices, setting a strong foundation for her future work.
3.Entry into the global auction world
In 2001, Mallika began her professional journey with Sotheby's London. Later working in London, she specialised in Indian and South Asian art, quickly earning respect for her expertise and composure.
4.Breaking barriers internationally
At just 26 years old, Mallika Sagar created history by becoming Christie’s first Indian woman auctioneer. This achievement was a major milestone for her career but also for the representation of women in the global art auction industry.
5.Return to India and art leadership
After gaining global exposure, Mallika returned to Mumbai and collaborated with leading institutions such as Pundole’s Art Gallery.
6.Entry into sports auctions
Mallika’s transition from art to sports auctions came naturally. In 2021, she made history by becoming the first woman to serve as an auctioneer for the Pro Kabaddi League.
7.Rise in IPL and WPL auctions
Her credibility in sports grew rapidly. In 2023, Mallika conducted the first-ever Women’s Premier League auction, followed by the IPL 2024 auction in Kochi. She later led the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, further cementing her position in Indian cricket history.
8.A familiar face at IPL 2026
As she prepares to oversee the IPL 2026 auction, Mallika Sagar, who is taking over from long-time auctioneers like Hugh Edmeades, has become a trusted and familiar presence in the IPL auction room.
9.Net worth and professional standing
According to reports, Mallika Sagar’s net worth is estimated at around USD 15 million, which is approximately Rs 126 crore. Her income comes from decades of experience in global art auctions, consulting, and major sports auction events.