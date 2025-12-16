FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Meet Mallika Sagar, one of the most important faces of IPL auction room; Know about her education qualification, career, net worth, more

Meet Mallika Sagar, IPL auctioneer and art expert. Know about her early life, education, global career, rise in sports auctions, IPL journey, and net worth.

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 16, 2025, 01:04 PM IST

1.Early life and background

Early life and background
1

Mallika Sagar was born in Mumbai in 1975 into a well-established business family. Her interest in auctioneering was sparked early, inspired by a book featuring a female auctioneer that planted the idea of a unique career path.

2.Education and academic foundation

Education and academic foundation
2

She studied Art History at Bryn Mawr College in Philadelphia. This academic background gave her deep knowledge of art, culture, and global auction practices, setting a strong foundation for her future work.

3.Entry into the global auction world

Entry into the global auction world
3

In 2001, Mallika began her professional journey with Sotheby's London. Later working in London, she specialised in Indian and South Asian art, quickly earning respect for her expertise and composure.

4.Breaking barriers internationally

Breaking barriers internationally
4

At just 26 years old, Mallika Sagar created history by becoming Christie’s first Indian woman auctioneer. This achievement was a major milestone for her career but also for the representation of women in the global art auction industry.

5.Return to India and art leadership

Return to India and art leadership
5

After gaining global exposure, Mallika returned to Mumbai and collaborated with leading institutions such as Pundole’s Art Gallery.

6.Entry into sports auctions

Entry into sports auctions
6

Mallika’s transition from art to sports auctions came naturally. In 2021, she made history by becoming the first woman to serve as an auctioneer for the Pro Kabaddi League.

7.Rise in IPL and WPL auctions

Rise in IPL and WPL auctions
7

Her credibility in sports grew rapidly. In 2023, Mallika conducted the first-ever Women’s Premier League auction, followed by the IPL 2024 auction in Kochi. She later led the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, further cementing her position in Indian cricket history.

8.A familiar face at IPL 2026

A familiar face at IPL 2026
8

As she prepares to oversee the IPL 2026 auction, Mallika Sagar, who is taking over from long-time auctioneers like Hugh Edmeades, has become a trusted and familiar presence in the IPL auction room.

9.Net worth and professional standing

Net worth and professional standing
9

According to reports, Mallika Sagar’s net worth is estimated at around USD 15 million, which is approximately Rs 126 crore. Her income comes from decades of experience in global art auctions, consulting, and major sports auction events.

