5 . Preeti Goenka's philanthropic efforts

Preeti Goenka is the co-founder of Stylefile, the well-known Kolkata movement to promote art in everyday life and support creative talents in diverse fields, particularly lifestyle. Apart from this she has held prominent positions, including past President of the Ladies Study Group of the Indian Chamber of Commerce, Kolkata, and currently serves as an Executive Committee Member of the Birla Industrial & Technological Museum, Kolkata.