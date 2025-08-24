Twitter
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

She's often referred to as the "Queen" to Lionel Messi's "King," but Antonela Roccuzzo has built a kingdom of her own. Beyond her role as a loving wife and mother of three, the Argentinian model and social media personality has established herself as a formidable businesswoman, fashion influencer.

Chankesh Rao | Aug 24, 2025, 06:24 PM IST

1.The Social Media Queen

The Social Media Queen
1

Antonela Roccuzzo's biggest asset is her massive social media presence, with over 40 million followers on Instagram. She leverages her platform to partner with global fashion and lifestyle brands, including Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Stella McCartney, making her one of the most sought-after influencers in the world.

 

2.From the Runway to the Global Stage

From the Runway to the Global Stage
2

Before her public relationship with Messi, Antonela began her career as a model. She has since landed major campaigns with brands like Adidas and Alo Yoga, often showcasing her athletic and stylish lifestyle. This photo highlights her success as a model in her own right.

 

3.The Business Mogul

The Business Mogul
3

Antonela is a savvy entrepreneur who has co-founded a children's clothing brand called Enfans. She also previously opened a footwear boutique and has launched a tech accessories collection with Casetify. These ventures prove she has a keen eye for business and a vision beyond her fame.

 

4.A Heart of Gold

A Heart of Gold
4

Beyond her business ventures, Antonela is a committed philanthropist. She serves as an ambassador for several charitable organizations, including UNICEF and the Special Olympics, using her platform to raise awareness and funds for important causes.

 

5.Rooted in Love

Rooted in Love
5

Despite her global fame, Antonela's life revolves around her family. She and Lionel Messi, who have known each other since childhood, share three sons. She often shares glimpses into their private life, showcasing her role as a dedicated mother and the strong foundation of their relationship.

 

6.The Powerhouse Duo

The Powerhouse Duo
6

While she has built her own career, Antonela and Lionel Messi are a global power couple, dominating headlines both on and off the field. This image, perhaps from a high-profile event or brand campaign, highlights their combined influence and her seamless integration into the world of elite celebrity and fashion.

 

7.The Billion-Rupee Fortune

The Billion-Rupee Fortune
7

With an estimated net worth of over Rs 174 crore, Antonela Roccuzzo is a force to be reckoned with. Her wealth, earned from lucrative brand deals, business ventures, and her massive social media presence, solidifies her status as one of the wealthiest WAGs in the world and a successful entrepreneur in her own right.

 

8.The Latina Powerhouse

The Latina Powerhouse
8

Antonela Roccuzzo's story is an inspiration to millions. She has gracefully navigated the pressures of being in the public eye while building a successful career and a strong personal brand. Her journey from being Lionel Messi's childhood sweetheart to a global icon with a personal fortune is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and business acumen.

 

