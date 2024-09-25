Meet Divya Deshmukh, grandmaster who helped India clinch gold medal at Budapest Chess Olympiad at age of...

India scripted history by clinching gold medals in both the open and women's sections. The women's team comprising Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agrawal and Tania Sachdev starred in the game, making the nation proud.
In this article, we will talk about Divya Deshmukh, who holds the title of 'Woman Grandmaster'. She seven out of her 11 fixtures to help India achieve the ultimate glory at Budapest Olympiad. Let's take a look at her achievements and early life.
1. Who is Divya Deshmukh?
Divya Deshmukh, a native of Maharashtra's Nagpur, was fascinated by Chess since childhood. Her coach Rahul Joshi gave wings to her dream and helped her bring interest in the sport. Deshmukh's parents, Jitendra Deshmukh and Namratha Deshmukh, stood by her side throughout her journey.
2. Education
Born on December 9, 2005, Divya Deshmukh received her early education from Bhavans Bhagwandas Purohit Vidya Mandir, Nagpur. She started taking chess coaching from Rahul Joshi when she was just six years old.
3. Achievements
Ranked as fourth woman chess player in India, Deshmukh became the senior national women's chess champion in 2022.
4. Divya became India's 21st woman grandmaster in 2021
In 2021, Divya earned the title of India's 21st woman grandmaster after she achieved the second International Master (IM) at Grand Master held in Budapest.
5. Divya scripted history at Chess Olympiad, Budapest
18-year-old Divya Deshmukh gave an unstoppable performance at Budapest chess olympiad as she scored 9.5 points out of 11 to clinch the individual gold medal on Board 3. Her father, Jitendra Deshmukh, told the media that the medal belongs to the country.
6. A lesser-known fact about Divya Deshmukh
Divya Deshmukh, the new chess star of the country, gained interest in the sport during her childhood, while seeing her father play the same.