Meet Divya Deshmukh, grandmaster who helped India clinch gold medal at Budapest Chess Olympiad at age of...

India scripted history by clinching gold medals in both the open and women's sections. The women's team comprising Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agrawal and Tania Sachdev starred in the game, making the nation proud.

In this article, we will talk about Divya Deshmukh, who holds the title of 'Woman Grandmaster'. She seven out of her 11 fixtures to help India achieve the ultimate glory at Budapest Olympiad. Let's take a look at her achievements and early life.