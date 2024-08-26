Search icon
Meet beautiful wives of Pakistani cricketers

Pakistani cricketers are frequently in the news not only for their outstanding performances but also for their glamorous wives, who have captured public attention:

  Aug 26, 2024, 06:28 PM IST

Pakistani cricketers are known not only for their explosive performances on the field but also for their glamorous personal lives. Many of their wives are as stunning as movie stars. Here’s a look at some of the beautiful wives of Pakistani cricketers.

 

1. Misbah-ul-Haq and Uzma Khan

Misbah-ul-Haq and Uzma Khan
Misbah-ul-Haq, who retired from international cricket, married Uzma Khan in 2004. They have a son named Faizan. Misbah is considered one of Pakistan’s finest players.

 

2. Shoaib Malik and Sanaa Javed

Shoaib Malik and Sanaa Javed
Shoaib Malik, a Pakistani cricketer, married Sanaa Javed in January 2024. This is Malik’s third marriage. He was previously married to Sania Mirza in 2010, but they divorced after eight years. Malik and Mirza had a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, born on October 30, 2018. Sanaa Javed’s previous marriage to Pakistani singer Umair Jaswal ended in divorce in 2023.

 

3. Wahab Riaz and Zainab

Wahab Riaz and Zainab
Wahab Riaz, a renowned Pakistani fast bowler, married Zainab in 2013. Known for his skillful bowling, Riaz is a prominent figure in Pakistani cricket.

 

4. Ahmed Shehzad and Sana Ahmad

Ahmed Shehzad and Sana Ahmad
Pakistani opener Ahmed Shehzad married his childhood friend Sana Ahmad on September 19, 2015. The couple is well-known, and Sana’s beauty is frequently noted. They have a son named Ali Ahmed.

5. Hasan Ali and Shamia Arzoo

Hasan Ali and Shamia Arzoo
Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali married Shamia Arzoo from India in 2019. Shamia’s family is from Chandeeni village in Haryana, but she had been working as a flight engineer in Dubai for several years. Hasan and Shamia’s relationship grew from deep friendship to marriage, which took place in Dubai.

 

