3 . Mayanti Langer and Stuart Binny's marriage

Mayanti Langer is married to Stuart Binny, and the couple was blessed with a son in 2020. Mayanti has been able to balance her career and personal life successfully. Despite being married to a former cricketer, Mayanti has maintained her own identity in the sports industry. Her family life is often featured in the media, with fans and followers showing interest in her personal life.