Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation

Lehmann made 23 appearances for her current club and scored four times last season, with the Villa star inking a new deal last summer.
1. Who is Alisha Lehmann?
Alisha Lehmann, a Swiss footballer born on January 21, 1999, made the move to the Women's Super League in August 2018 when she was signed by West Ham United. The talented forward has since become a key player for the club, showcasing her impressive skills on the pitch and helping to propel the team to success.
2. Love for football
At the tender age of five, Alisha discovered her passion for football. Her brother, who was also an avid player, provided her with the motivation to pursue her dream of becoming a professional footballer. From that moment on, she dedicated her life to honing her skills and perfecting her technique, determined to make her mark on the sport.
3. Moved to West Ham after Youth World Cup
At the age of seventeen, Alisha was selected to play for the Swiss National Youth Team, and in 2018 she shone brightly at the World Youth Championship. Playing in the forward position, she scored several goals, which caught the attention of West Ham United, one of the top English clubs.
4. Another year with Aston Villa
Alisha spent half a season on loan at Everton before signing with Aston Villa in 2021. In July 2022, Lehmann extended her contract with Villa for an additional year.
5. Social media sensation
The 24-year-old Swiss forward, Lehmann, has amassed an impressive 11.9 million followers on Instagram and 6.5 million followers on her TikTok account. Since joining Villa in 2021, Lehmann has used her social media platforms to advertise her calendar, giving her legion of followers the opportunity to purchase it.
6. Dating history
The Aston Villa star, who formerly identified as a lesbian, is now openly bisexual. Lehmann had a romantic relationship with her fellow Swiss soccer player, Ramona Bachmann, when she joined West Ham. At the time, Bachmann was playing for formidable rivals Chelsea, creating an interesting dynamic between the two.
7. Player of the Year
Alisha was crowned the Supporters' Player of the Year for Aston Villa Women's Team in 2022. This prestigious award is bestowed upon the player who receives the most votes from the fans.
8. Country Alisha represents
Alisha Lehmann represents the Swiss National Football Team and recently helped her country qualify for the UEFA EURO 2022. She has scored an impressive 13 goals for her country, including U-17 and U19 stats.
9. Career stats
Alisha Lehmann, who began her professional career in 2018, has tallied 12 goals and 3 assists in the England Women's Super League to date.
10. Net worth
Lehmann's net worth is estimated to be between £500,000 and £1.2 million. Her salary from Aston Villa is reported to be around £160,000, and she earns additional income from her sponsorships with Adidas and EA Sports.