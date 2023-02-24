Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation

Lehmann made 23 appearances for her current club and scored four times last season, with the Villa star inking a new deal last summer.

Alisha Lehmann is a professional soccer player, renowned for her beauty and skill. She began her career in her native Switzerland, playing for BSC YB Frauen from 2016 to 2018. Subsequently, Lehmann made the move to West Ham United in the FA Women's Super League, where she has continued to showcase her impressive talents.

She spent half a season on loan at Everton before signing for Aston Villa in 2021. Lehmann then extended her contract with Villa for an additional year in July 2022.

The Swiss player is a renowned Instagram celebrity, boasting 11.9 million followers as of February 2023. She has become a sensation on the social media platform, captivating audiences with her unique content and engaging posts.