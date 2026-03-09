Meet Aditi Hundia, Ishan Kishan celebrates 'historic' win in T20 WC Ind vs NZ finals, alongside his girlfriend; How did they met?

4 . How did Aditi Hundia and Ishan Kishan met?

4

Aditi Hundia has been spotted cheering for Ishan at matches, and was also spotted in Ahmedabad for the final between India and New Zealand. Ishan Kishan and model Aditi Hundia are believed to have met and developed a close relationship around the 2019 IPL season, where she was frequently spotted cheering for him in the stands. Ishan Kishan and Aditi Hundia's relationship was publicly confirmed in February 2026 by cricketer's grandfather Anurag Pandey