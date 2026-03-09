Meet Aditi Hundia, Ishan Kishan celebrates 'historic' win in T20 WC Ind vs NZ finals, alongside his girlfriend; How did they met?

No Indians killed in Al Kharj missile attack: Embassy in Riyadh issues first statement
SPORTS
Vanshika Tyagi | Mar 09, 2026, 07:18 AM IST
1.Ishan Kishan celebrates win with Aditi Hundia
Team India celebrated massive win in T20 WC Ind vs NZ final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After Men in Blue clinched the T20 World Cup 2026 title on Sunday, Ishan Kishan was seen wrapped in tri-colour and his girlfriend Aditi Hundia came all the way from stands in the ground to celebrate team India's win.
2.Aditi Hundia spotted in Ind vs NZ Final in Ahmedabad
Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia was spotted attending the IND VS NZ T20 WC26 Final on Sunday. Hundia adorned a red tank top, with demins keeping casual as she came to support her boyfriend at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with Ishan Kishan in action.
3.Meet Aditi Hundia
Aditi Hundia is a model and influencer, and was Femina Miss India 2017 finalist and Miss Diva 2018 winner. She is also an entrepreneur, trying to build her own fashion label. She hails from Jaipur and has nearly 300k followers on Instagram.
4.How did Aditi Hundia and Ishan Kishan met?
Aditi Hundia has been spotted cheering for Ishan at matches, and was also spotted in Ahmedabad for the final between India and New Zealand. Ishan Kishan and model Aditi Hundia are believed to have met and developed a close relationship around the 2019 IPL season, where she was frequently spotted cheering for him in the stands. Ishan Kishan and Aditi Hundia's relationship was publicly confirmed in February 2026 by cricketer's grandfather Anurag Pandey
5.All About Aditi Hundia
Aditi Hundia has completed her schooling from the International School of Jaipur. She later graduated with a business degree, BBA from St. Xavier's College in Jaipur. Even though she studied business she decided to follow her love for modeling and fashion.