No Indians killed in Al Kharj missile attack: Embassy in Riyadh issues first statement

MS Dhoni returns to Instagram after 19 months to congratulate Team India after historic T20 World Cup win, gives special advice to Gautam Gambhir: 'Coach sahab...'

US President Donald Trump says 'short-term' oil price spike worth the cost to eliminate Iran nuclear threat, 'only fools...'

Uttar Pradesh: Land acquisition for Ganga-Jewar link expressway gains momentum, 39 villages to get benefit, check details

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son appointed as Iran's new Supreme Leader, who is Mojtaba Khamenei?

UAE rejects reports of attack on Iran: 'Will never place Iranian people in same basket as regime'

Sanju Samson reveals Sachin Tendulkar’s role behind his T20 World Cup comeback

US-Israel-Iran War: Indian national among two killed after military projectile hits residential area in Saudi Arabia

PM Modi congratulates Team India on winning T20 World Cup: 'Every Indian heart filled with pride'

History written in Blue! India thrash New Zealand by 96 runs to lift record third T20 World Cup title; Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah shine

In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs at Komal Nahta's son's pre-wedding reception

In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs

Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces engagement

Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces enga

SPORTS

Meet Aditi Hundia, Ishan Kishan celebrates 'historic' win in T20 WC Ind vs NZ finals, alongside his girlfriend; How did they met?

ICC Mens's T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan celebrated Team India's win in finals against New Zealand, alongside his girlfriend Aditi Hundia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Who is Aditi Hundia and how did Ishan Kishan and her met? Know here

Vanshika Tyagi | Mar 09, 2026, 07:18 AM IST

1.Ishan Kishan celebrates win with Aditi Hundia

Ishan Kishan celebrates win with Aditi Hundia
1

Team India celebrated massive win in T20 WC Ind vs NZ final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After Men in Blue clinched the T20 World Cup 2026 title on Sunday, Ishan Kishan was seen wrapped in tri-colour and his girlfriend Aditi Hundia came all the way from stands in the ground to celebrate team India's win.

2.Aditi Hundia spotted in Ind vs NZ Final in Ahmedabad

Aditi Hundia spotted in Ind vs NZ Final in Ahmedabad
2

Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia was spotted attending the IND VS NZ T20 WC26 Final on Sunday. Hundia adorned a red tank top, with demins keeping casual as she came to support her boyfriend at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with Ishan Kishan in action.

3.Meet Aditi Hundia

Meet Aditi Hundia
3

Aditi Hundia is a model and influencer, and was Femina Miss India 2017 finalist and Miss Diva 2018 winner. She is also an entrepreneur, trying to build her own fashion label. She hails from Jaipur and has nearly 300k followers on Instagram.

4.How did Aditi Hundia and Ishan Kishan met?

How did Aditi Hundia and Ishan Kishan met?
4

Aditi Hundia has been spotted cheering for Ishan at matches, and was also spotted in Ahmedabad for the final between India and New Zealand. Ishan Kishan and model Aditi Hundia are believed to have met and developed a close relationship around the 2019 IPL season, where she was frequently spotted cheering for him in the stands. Ishan Kishan and Aditi Hundia's relationship was publicly confirmed in February 2026 by cricketer's grandfather Anurag Pandey

5.All About Aditi Hundia

All About Aditi Hundia
5

Aditi Hundia has completed her schooling from the International School of Jaipur. She later graduated with a business degree, BBA from St. Xavier's College in Jaipur. Even though she studied business she decided to follow her love for modeling and fashion.

