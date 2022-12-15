Media scrutiny to World Cup heartbreaks: 6 similarities between Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo has frequently been praised by Kohli, who has said that every professional athlete in the world should look up to him.
In the realm of sports, two of the most well-known figures are Ronaldo and Kohli, and both have had comparable career paths.
Both Ronaldo and Kohli are crowd favourites, drawing large crowds to stadiums to see them play.
They both have exceptional skills that are the talk of the game anywhere they play. Cricket is a national sport in contrast to football, yet Kohli's popularity still stands out. Kohli has been compared by many cricketing luminaries to Ronaldo in the sport.
Ronaldo has frequently been praised by Kohli, who has said that every professional athlete in the world should look up to him.
Here are the top 6 similarities between Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo:
1. Media Scrutiny
You will undoubtedly draw attention on social media if you post anything unfavourable about Cristiano Ronaldo or Virat Kohli, as both athletes have endured years of intensive media criticism.
Despite harsh criticism, they managed to rule the world spite of efforts by the media to paint them as villains.
The criticism they receive doesn't hinder their performance; instead, it serves to inspire them. They only concentrate on taking the initiative to put their teams in winning positions.
2. Self Belief
Both Ronaldo and Kohli have a strong sense of self-confidence in their ability. Even if they play poorly, they will come out for the following game with the same attitude as if they had won the previous one.
After a dismal tour of England in 2014, Kohli improved his performance for the next international trip, which was to Australia. India's batsmen batted like machine, scoring 692 runs, including 4 hundreds.
Ronaldo also attributes his incredible success to his confidence. When he goes out to play, he always believes that he is the best in the world. Ronaldo has frequently said in interviews that "you need to think big, I always believed that nobody is better than me, out on the pitch at least."
3. Hard Work
Kohli and Ronaldo were not as technically gifted as some of the other legends in their respective sports, such as Sachin Tendulkar or Lionel Messi, but it didn't stop them from improving.
Both Ronaldo and Kohli put in a lot of effort on and off the field to be in the greatest shape possible to compete at the international level, and it is their dedication to their craft that has elevated them to the status of world champions.
4. Fitness
The Indian cricket team is credited with recognising the value of fitness after Virat Kohli led by example and demonstrated to his teammates that they needed to be fit in order to compete with the best.
One of the fittest football players in the world is Ronaldo. The 37-year-old recently took part in his sixth FIFA World Cup, demonstrating his durability and ability to compete at the highest levels of international football even after more than 20 years on the field.
5. Losing their father's at early age
When Virat Kohli was a teenager, his father passed away, thus he was not present to see his son's rise to stardom around the world and his ability to guide his nation to greater heights.
While only in his second year at Manchester United and just 20 years old, Ronaldo also lost his father.
6. World Cup Heartbreaks
The Indian cricket team that won the 2011 ODI World Cup included Virat Kohli. However, Kohli was unable to lead the Men in Blue to a significant ICC championship when given the chance.
India was eliminated in the first round of the T20 World Cup 2021 and lost in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup while Kohli served as captain.
Cristiano Ronaldo, who also lost all three of his World Cup games, left the tournament in tears after Portugal's quarterfinal loss to Morocco.