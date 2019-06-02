'Madrid is Red': Here's how players, staff and fans celebrated Liverpool's Champions League win

A look at LFC players and fans painting the town 'Red'.

Liverpool FC lifted their sixth Champions League trophy on Saturday as they defeated Tottenham Hotspurs in the final in Madrid.

An early Mohamed Salah penalty and a late strike by Divock Origi gave Liverpool a 2-0 win over Spurs in the all-English Champions League final.

LFC coach Juergen Klopp finally got his hands on Europe’s biggest prize. This is their first one since 2005. The team had earlier won the European Cup (Champions League) in 1977,1978, 1981, 1984 and 2005.

Here is how players, support staff and fans celebrated the win.