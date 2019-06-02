Search icon
'Madrid is Red': Here's how players, staff and fans celebrated Liverpool's Champions League win

A look at LFC players and fans painting the town 'Red'.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Jun 02, 2019, 08:19 AM IST

Liverpool FC lifted their sixth Champions League trophy on Saturday as they defeated Tottenham Hotspurs in the final in Madrid.

An early Mohamed Salah penalty and a late strike by Divock Origi gave Liverpool a 2-0 win over Spurs in the all-English Champions League final.

LFC coach Juergen Klopp finally got his hands on Europe’s biggest prize. This is their first one since 2005. The team had earlier won the European Cup (Champions League) in 1977,1978, 1981, 1984 and 2005.

Here is how players, support staff and fans celebrated the win.

 

1. Liverpool lift the trophy

Liverpool lift the trophy
1/10

 Liverpool's Jordan Henderson lifts Liverpool's sixth Champions League trophy as they defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0.

2. Players pose with the trophy

Players pose with the trophy
2/10

Players Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk pose with the trophy.

3. Jurgen Klopp's efforts paid off

Jurgen Klopp's efforts paid off
3/10

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp is thrown in the air by the players as they celebrate after winning the Champions League.

The support staff and coach celebrate the victory.

 

4. Liverpool owner John W. Henry with his wife

Liverpool owner John W. Henry with his wife
4/10

Liverpool owner John W. Henry with his wife Linda Pizzuti Henry on the pitch after winning the Champions League Final.

 

5. Liverpool thank fans for all their support

Liverpool thank fans for all their support
5/10

General view of Liverpool players and staff celebrating alongside the trophy in front of their fans after winning the Champions League.

6. Liverpool fans celebrate after the match

Liverpool fans celebrate after the match
6/10

Fans watching the final in Liverpool celebrate after the match.

 

7. LFC fans cover the streets

LFC fans cover the streets
7/10

LFC fans flood the Liverpool streets after their team lifts the trophy.

8. Victory celebration

Victory celebration
8/10

Liverpool fans paint the town red during the match.

 

9. Liverpool FC supporters celebrate

Liverpool FC supporters celebrate
9/10

Liverpool supporters celebrate by jumping on passing motorists car near Anfield football stadium following their team's victory.

 

10. Fans react during the match

Fans react during the match
10/10

Liverpool fans celebrate as they see their team winning in Liverpool. 

 

 

 

(All images are taken from Reuters)

