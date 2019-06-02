'Madrid is Red': Here's how players, staff and fans celebrated Liverpool's Champions League win

A look at LFC players and fans painting the town 'Red'.
Liverpool FC lifted their sixth Champions League trophy on Saturday as they defeated Tottenham Hotspurs in the final in Madrid.
An early Mohamed Salah penalty and a late strike by Divock Origi gave Liverpool a 2-0 win over Spurs in the all-English Champions League final.
LFC coach Juergen Klopp finally got his hands on Europe’s biggest prize. This is their first one since 2005. The team had earlier won the European Cup (Champions League) in 1977,1978, 1981, 1984 and 2005.
Here is how players, support staff and fans celebrated the win.
1. Liverpool lift the trophy
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson lifts Liverpool's sixth Champions League trophy as they defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0.
2. Players pose with the trophy
Players Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk pose with the trophy.
3. Jurgen Klopp's efforts paid off
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp is thrown in the air by the players as they celebrate after winning the Champions League.
The support staff and coach celebrate the victory.
4. Liverpool owner John W. Henry with his wife
Liverpool owner John W. Henry with his wife Linda Pizzuti Henry on the pitch after winning the Champions League Final.
5. Liverpool thank fans for all their support
General view of Liverpool players and staff celebrating alongside the trophy in front of their fans after winning the Champions League.
6. Liverpool fans celebrate after the match
Fans watching the final in Liverpool celebrate after the match.
7. LFC fans cover the streets
LFC fans flood the Liverpool streets after their team lifts the trophy.
8. Victory celebration
Liverpool fans paint the town red during the match.
9. Liverpool FC supporters celebrate
Liverpool supporters celebrate by jumping on passing motorists car near Anfield football stadium following their team's victory.
10. Fans react during the match
Liverpool fans celebrate as they see their team winning in Liverpool.
(All images are taken from Reuters)