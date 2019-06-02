Liverpool win Champions League as Salah, Origi strikes sink Tottenham- as it happened in the UCL Final

4/7

Spurs were in no mood to be bogged down and they were seen making fast-paced moves to get the early equaliser. Liverpool kept on making imposing moves after scoring the first goal. However, the Reds and Spurs were not able to break the deadlock in the first half and at the end of half-time Liverpool maintained a 1-0 lead. Spurs enjoyed a major part of ball possession in the first half but Liverpool had more attempts on goal in the first half. (Image: Reuters)