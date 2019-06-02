Liverpool win Champions League as Salah, Origi strikes sink Tottenham- as it happened in the UCL Final

In pictures: Liverpool defeated Tottenham Hotspurs 2-0 in the final in Madrid to win the Champions League.
Liverpool FC were crowned as the Champions League champions on Saturday as they defeated Tottenham Hotspurs in the final in Madrid. An early Mohamed Salah penalty and a late strike by Divock Origi gave Liverpool a 2-0 win over Spurs in Saturday’s all-English Champions League final as their coach Juergen Klopp finally got his hands on Europe’s biggest prize. This is their sixth European top title and first one since 2005. The team had earlier won the European Cup (Champions League) in 1977,1978, 1981, 1984 and 2005.
Here's how it happened:
1. Harry Kane starts for Spurs
Tottenham had plenty to smile before the beginning of the match, as Harry Kane started for the Spurs after missing out on the major part of the tournament due to injury. Liverpool started their top attacking trio of Salah, Firmino and Mane at the front while Henderson, Fabinho and Wijnaldum started in the middle. (Image: Reuters)
2. Sadio Mane wins first minute penalty
There was early drama in the match as Sadio Mane earned Liverpool a penalty in the first minute of the match. There was early drama in the match as Sadio Mane earned Liverpool a penalty in the first minute of the match. It was Moussa Sissoko who unintentionally blocked a pass by Mane with his arm. It hit his chest first and rebounded on to his arm. (Image: AFP)
3. Mo Salah scores 2nd fastest goal in UCL final
Mohamed Salah stepped up to take the spot-kick and the Egyptian did not disappoint. Tottenham's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris dived in the right direction but he was unable to prevent Salah from scoring and Liverpool gained a 1-0 lead in the 2nd minute of the match. Salah became the first ever Egyptian to score in a European Cup final. This was the second fastest goal in a Champions League final behind Paolo Maldini's goal in 2005 finals. (Image: Reuters)
4. Dull, defiant and deadlocked
Spurs were in no mood to be bogged down and they were seen making fast-paced moves to get the early equaliser. Liverpool kept on making imposing moves after scoring the first goal. However, the Reds and Spurs were not able to break the deadlock in the first half and at the end of half-time Liverpool maintained a 1-0 lead. Spurs enjoyed a major part of ball possession in the first half but Liverpool had more attempts on goal in the first half. (Image: Reuters)
5. Son comes close
In the second half, Spurs tried to make early moves to get the equaliser. In the 58th minute of the game, Son Heung-min made an interesting move but he was not able to convert it into a goal. In search of the equalising goal, Spurs manager introduced hero from the team's semi-final win, Lucas Moura as a substitution in place of Harry Winks in the 66th minute. Eric Dier also came in as a substitution in the 74th minute for the Spurs and he replaced Moussa Cissoko. (Image: Reuters)
6. Origi does it again
In the end, the Divock Origi sealed the deal for Liverpool as he scored a second goal for the team in the 87th minute and the Reds won the match against Tottenham 2-0. Origi, who had scored the memorable fourth goal in the epic semifinal second leg against Barcelona, had come in as a substitute for Liverpool. (Image: Reuters)
7. 6th European title for Liverpool
Liverpool players and staff were emotional as they lifted the trophy. This is their sixth time they have won the top title in European club football. They last won the Champions League in 2005. Before that Liverpool have won the European Cup in 1977,1978, 1981 and 1984.