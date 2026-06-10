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Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026

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Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026

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Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026

The No. 10 jersey remains football's most iconic shirt, worn by the game's greatest creators and match-winners. From Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe to other international stars, here's a look at the players carrying the famous number at FIFA World Cup 2026.

Chankesh Rao | Jun 10, 2026, 10:37 PM IST

1.Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Lionel Messi (Argentina)
1

No athlete is more synonymous with the No. 10 jersey than Lionel Messi. The captain of Argentina will once again guide the current world champions on the grandest stage.

 

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2.Kylian Mbappe (France)

Kylian Mbappe (France)
2

French football sensation Kylian Mbappe proudly dons the prestigious No. 10 jersey for Les Bleus. As a World Cup champion, he continues to be one of the most captivating figures in the tournament.

 

3.Jude Bellingham (England)

Jude Bellingham (England)
3

England's midfield sensation Jude Bellingham is poised to don the legendary No. 10 jersey. The Real Madrid maestro will play a pivotal role in the Three Lions' quest to finally achieve World Cup success.

 

4.Jamal Musiala (Germany)

Jamal Musiala (Germany)
4

Jamal Musiala injects creativity, style, and scoring ability into Germany's offensive play. The Bayern Munich sensation has risen to become one of the most thrilling No. 10s in global football.

 

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5.Memphis Depay (Netherlands)

Memphis Depay (Netherlands)
5

The legendary no. 10 jersey of the Netherlands is worn by Memphis Depay, a seasoned player in the Dutch team. Renowned for his creativity, goal-scoring prowess, and leadership skills, Depay is anticipated to spearhead the Oranje's offensive efforts as they pursue World Cup success on the grandest platform of football.

 

6.Neymar (Brazil)

Neymar (Brazil)
6

Brazil's legendary No. 10 jersey is forever linked to Neymar. Following in the tradition of greats such as Pele, the forward persistently upholds the nation's creative legacy.

 

7.Bernardo Silva (Portugal)

Bernardo Silva (Portugal)
7

Portugal's artistic genius, Bernardo Silva, is anticipated to wear the No. 10 jersey. His exceptional vision, technical skills, and experience render him an essential component of Portugal's offensive strategy.

 

8.Dani Olmo (Spain)

Dani Olmo (Spain)
8

Dani Olmo of Spain showcases both creativity and a knack for scoring in the No. 10 position. He is anticipated to be a crucial player for La Roja during the tournament.

 

9.Christian Pulisic (United States)

Christian Pulisic (United States)
9

As the representative of American soccer, Christian Pulisic confidently dons the No. 10 jersey. He will bear the hopes of a nation that is co-hosting the World Cup.

 

10.Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Uruguay)

Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Uruguay)
10

Uruguay's playmaker, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, is celebrated for his inventive style and technical prowess. Wearing the No. 10 jersey underscores his significance to Uruguay's goals for 2026.

 

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