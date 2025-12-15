FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Lionel Messi in India: Know about Argentina football captain's early life, educational qualifications, net worth, family and more

From humble beginnings in Rosario to global football icon, explore Lionel Messi’s early life, education, family, wife, children and journey that shaped Argentina’s legendary captain.

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 15, 2025, 04:49 PM IST

1.Early Life and Family background

Early Life and Family background
1

Lionel Andrés Messi was born on June 24, 1987, in Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina. Messi is the third of four children. His father, Jorge Messi, worked as a manager in a steel factory, while his mother, Celia Cuccittini, took up various part-time jobs to support the family.

2.Health struggles and a turning point with FC Barcelona

Health struggles and a turning point with FC Barcelona
2

At the age of 10, Messi was diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency. The condition threatened his future in football. But everything changed when FC Barcelona offered to fund Messi’s medical treatment and include him in their famous youth academy, La Masia. At just 13, Messi moved to Spain with his family, beginning a new chapter in his life.

3.Education, early training and rise in football career

Education, early training and rise in football career
3

In Barcelona, Messi attended a local high school alongside other academy players. He completed his high school education by 17. Messi’s dedication and discipline helped him rise quickly, setting the foundation for a professional career with Barcelona and later the Argentina national team.

4.Love story with Antonela Roccuzzo

Love story with Antonela Roccuzzo
4

Messi met Antonela Roccuzzo in his hometown of Rosario during childhood. Their bond grew stronger over the years, and they began dating publicly in 2009. The couple tied the knot in 2017 in Argentina.

5.Children and family life

Children and family life
5

Messi and Antonela are proud parents of three sons. Thiago, born in 2012, Mateo, born in 2015; and Ciro, born in 2018. Despite his global fame, Messi is known for leading a quiet, family-focused life.

6.Lionel Messi's net worth

Lionel Messi's net worth
6

Lionel Messi’s net worth is approximately USD 900 million ( Rs 7,470 crore) as of 2025. His massive wealth comes from football salaries, brand endorsements, and long-term partnerships, making him one of the richest athletes in sports history.

