Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha? know wedding venue, functions, key details

4 . Wedding functions

4

Kapil Pandey, Kuldeep’s coach since 2003, shared details about Kuldeep’s wedding functions. He said, “Yes, we are going to Mussoorie on March 12. The next day is the haldi and other pre-wedding ceremonies. The wedding will be solemnised on March 14, while the reception will be held on March 17 at Hotel Centrum in Lucknow.”