Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha? know wedding venue, functions, key details

SPORTS
Vaishali Shastri | Mar 11, 2026, 06:27 PM IST
1.Kuldeep Yadav’s Fiancé
Vanshika has always stayed away from the limelight. She’s built a steady career at the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and has been Kuldeep’s anchor through the grueling highs and lows of international cricket.
2.How Kuldeep and Vanshika fell in love?
Kuldeep Yadav will tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend, who was also his childhood friend Vanshika Chadha. Both of them lived nearby in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Their families have been close to each other for years, which helped them stay connected and build a romantic relationship.
3.Wedding Venue
The star cricketer will have his wedding at a private resort in Mussoorie on March 14. After their engagement in June last year, the wedding was earlier scheduled to be in November 2025, however, it was pushed due to his cricket commitments.
4.Wedding functions
Kapil Pandey, Kuldeep’s coach since 2003, shared details about Kuldeep’s wedding functions. He said, “Yes, we are going to Mussoorie on March 12. The next day is the haldi and other pre-wedding ceremonies. The wedding will be solemnised on March 14, while the reception will be held on March 17 at Hotel Centrum in Lucknow.”
5.Guests list
According to coach Pandey, a number of cricketers, officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), politicians and Bollywood celebrities are expected to attend the wedding festivities.