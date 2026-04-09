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Samay Raina 'Still Alive' Show: Mukesh Khanna brutally trolls comedian over 'Shaktiman', 'irrelevant people' remarks, says, 'Kutte ki dum'

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Samay Raina 'Still Alive' Show: Mukesh Khanna brutally trolls comedian over 'Shaktiman', 'irrelevant people' remarks, says, 'Kutte ki dum'

Samay Raina 'Still Alive' Show: Mukesh Khanna brutally trolls comedian

Delhi Government accelerates Yamuna rejuvenation with citizen participation: CM Rekha Gupta leads inspection

Delhi Government accelerates Yamuna rejuvenation with citizen participation

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Matthew Perry's drug overdose case: Who is Jasveen Sanga, the' Ketamine Queen'? Indian origin drug dealer, sentenced to 15 years imprisonment

Matthew Perry's drug overdose case: Who is Jasveen Sanga, the' Ketamine Queen'?

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 15, from Rishabh Pant vs Varun Chakravarthy to Rinku Singh vs Avesh Khan

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 15

Assam Election 2026: Himanta Biswa Sarma, his anti-Muslim rhetoric, controversial wife Riniki Bhuyan, networth and more

Assam Election 2026: Himanta Biswa Sarma, his anti-Muslim rhetoric

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KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 15, from Rishabh Pant vs Varun Chakravarthy to Rinku Singh vs Avesh Khan

KKR and LSG are set to face off at Eden Gardens in IPL 2026, with four key battles shaping the game. Here’s a look at them.

Monica Singh | Apr 09, 2026, 12:53 PM IST

1.KKR vs LSG - Who Will Take Control?

KKR vs LSG - Who Will Take Control?
1

The Kolkata Knight Riders take on the Lucknow Super Giants at the iconic Eden Gardens in what promises to be a high-intensity IPL 2026 clash. Both teams boast star-studded lineups, and early dominance could dictate the match’s momentum.

 

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2.Powerplay Battle - Finn Allen vs Mohammed Shami

Powerplay Battle - Finn Allen vs Mohammed Shami
2

KKR’s Finn Allen, the team’s primary aggressor with 229 runs this season, will face LSG’s new-ball spearhead Mohammed Shami. Shami has been in red-hot form, recently dismantling SRH’s top order with a spell of 2/9. This contest could set the tone for the innings.

3.Spin Showdown - Rishabh Pant vs Varun Chakravarthy

Spin Showdown - Rishabh Pant vs Varun Chakravarthy
3

LSG captain Rishabh Pant comes into this match after an unbeaten 68, showing excellent form. He will face his nemesis, KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who has consistently troubled Pant in previous encounters. This duel will be crucial in the middle overs.

4.Match-Winner Face-Off – Nicholas Pooran vs Sunil Narine

Match-Winner Face-Off – Nicholas Pooran vs Sunil Narine
4

Nicholas Pooran has often been the X-factor for LSG, particularly against spin. However, Sunil Narine has repeatedly neutralised Pooran’s threats with disciplined bowling. Their head-to-head could be decisive in shaping the middle overs and controlling the scoring rate.

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5.Death Overs Decider - Rinku Singh vs Avesh Khan

Death Overs Decider - Rinku Singh vs Avesh Khan
5

KKR’s Rinku Singh is the team’s most reliable finisher, especially in tight matches. He will clash with LSG’s death-over specialist Avesh Khan, whose accurate yorkers have turned games. The outcome of this battle could determine which side dominates the final overs.

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Samay Raina 'Still Alive' Show: Mukesh Khanna brutally trolls comedian over 'Shaktiman', 'irrelevant people' remarks, says, 'Kutte ki dum'
Samay Raina 'Still Alive' Show: Mukesh Khanna brutally trolls comedian
Delhi Government accelerates Yamuna rejuvenation with citizen participation: CM Rekha Gupta leads inspection
Delhi Government accelerates Yamuna rejuvenation with citizen participation
IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans captain Shubhman Gill slapped with Rs 12 lakh fine by BCCI; here's why
IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans captain Shubhman Gill slapped with Rs 12 lakh fine
Women's Reservation Bill: Will Congress back it as Shashi Tharoor seeks clarity after PM Modi's appeal for support?
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Assembly Elections 2026: Kerala voter turnout hits 33.2%, Assam records 38.9%, Puducherry at 37% so far
Kerala voter turnout hits 33.2%, Assam records 38.9%, Puducherry at 37% so far
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