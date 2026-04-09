KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 15, from Rishabh Pant vs Varun Chakravarthy to Rinku Singh vs Avesh Khan

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SPORTS
Monica Singh | Apr 09, 2026, 12:53 PM IST
1.KKR vs LSG - Who Will Take Control?
The Kolkata Knight Riders take on the Lucknow Super Giants at the iconic Eden Gardens in what promises to be a high-intensity IPL 2026 clash. Both teams boast star-studded lineups, and early dominance could dictate the match’s momentum.
2.Powerplay Battle - Finn Allen vs Mohammed Shami
KKR’s Finn Allen, the team’s primary aggressor with 229 runs this season, will face LSG’s new-ball spearhead Mohammed Shami. Shami has been in red-hot form, recently dismantling SRH’s top order with a spell of 2/9. This contest could set the tone for the innings.
3.Spin Showdown - Rishabh Pant vs Varun Chakravarthy
LSG captain Rishabh Pant comes into this match after an unbeaten 68, showing excellent form. He will face his nemesis, KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who has consistently troubled Pant in previous encounters. This duel will be crucial in the middle overs.
4.Match-Winner Face-Off – Nicholas Pooran vs Sunil Narine
Nicholas Pooran has often been the X-factor for LSG, particularly against spin. However, Sunil Narine has repeatedly neutralised Pooran’s threats with disciplined bowling. Their head-to-head could be decisive in shaping the middle overs and controlling the scoring rate.
5.Death Overs Decider - Rinku Singh vs Avesh Khan
KKR’s Rinku Singh is the team’s most reliable finisher, especially in tight matches. He will clash with LSG’s death-over specialist Avesh Khan, whose accurate yorkers have turned games. The outcome of this battle could determine which side dominates the final overs.