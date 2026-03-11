Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer? Know about their love story, age gap and more

2 . Sanjana Ganesan's career

Sanjana Ganesan is a popular sports reporter and presenter who has hosted several major cricketing events, including the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. She completed her schooling at The Bishop’s School in Pune. She later took a B.Tech degree in Symbiosis Institute of Technology. She has also worked as a model and participated in Femina Miss India. Before becoming a sports presenter, Sanjana had also featured on the reality show MTV Splitsvilla in 2014 and thereafter ventured into sports broadcasting.