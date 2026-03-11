FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SPORTS

Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer? Know about their love story, age gap and more

Jasprit Bumrah, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers in history, and his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, who is a popular Indian sports presenter and television host, are always in lime light f because of their stellar career. Here's a look at couple's net worth, love story and more.

Apurwa Amit | Mar 11, 2026, 07:42 PM IST

1.Who are Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganeshan?

Who are Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganeshan?
1

Jasprit Bumrah is an Indian cricketer who recently led India to a win against New Zealand in a T20I match, showcasing his career-best performance. He is married to Sanjana Ganesan, a sports reporter and presenter. Sanjana has her own fan base and is known for her work in sports broadcasting.

2.Sanjana Ganesan's career

Sanjana Ganesan's career
2

Sanjana Ganesan is a popular sports reporter and presenter who has hosted several major cricketing events, including the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. She completed her schooling at The Bishop’s School in Pune. She later took a B.Tech degree in Symbiosis Institute of Technology. She has also worked as a model and participated in Femina Miss India. Before becoming a sports presenter, Sanjana had also featured on the reality show MTV Splitsvilla in 2014 and thereafter ventured into sports broadcasting.

3.Age gap between Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan

Age gap between Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan
3

Sanjana Ganesan, born in Pune on May 6, 1991, she is now 34 years old. On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah was born on December 6, 1993, which means he is 32 years old as of now. Therefore, technically, Sanjana is 2.5 years older than Jasprit.

4.Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan love story

Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan love story
4

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan first met during an interview for the IPL in 2013. They soon became friends and that friendship turned into something more special. After dating for two years, Bumrah planned a dreamy proposal for Sanjana, and she said yes. The star couple got married in a private ceremony in Goa in 2021. In 2023, they welcomed their first child and named him Angad.

 

5.Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer?

Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer?
5

Jasprit Bumrah's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 60-70 crore, with an annual salary of Rs 7 crore from the BCCI. Sanjana Ganesan's net worth is around Rs 8 crores, including her brand endorsements. Sanjana charges Rs. 20-40 lakh per assignment or TV appearance. The couple's combined net worth is reportedly Rs 68 crores.

