Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to MS Dhoni, 5 players with most runs for single team in IPL history

1 . Virat Kohli: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

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Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer for a single IPL team in history, with over 8,800 runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He has been the face of RCB since 2008, winning the Orange Cap in 2016 with a record 973-run season. His consistency, aggressive batting, and leadership have made him the backbone of the franchise.