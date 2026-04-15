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Tumpe Hi Pyaar Aa Gaya: Ginny Wedss Sunny 2's song establishes Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr's sacha ishq, fans praise Sonu Nigam's 'timeless' vocals

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2's new song establishes Avinash, Medha's sacha ishq

China rejects claims of providing 'military' support to Tehran, call them 'fabricated'; warns US against tariff hike

China rejects claims of providing 'military' support to Tehran, warns US

In-Depth ModafinilCat Review: Your Best Choice for Safe Smart Drugs in 2026

In-Depth ModafinilCat Review: Your Best Choice for Safe Smart Drugs in 2026

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Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to MS Dhoni, 5 players with most runs for single team in IPL history

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to MS Dhoni, 5 players with most runs for single team

Asha Bhosle's demise: Adore her timeless saree collection, everlasting music and fashion legacy in Bollywood

Asha Bhosle's demise: Adore her timeless saree collection, everlasting music

Meet Nikki Sharma, Ranveer Allahbadia’s alleged ex-girlfriend with whom he had ‘terrible breakup’; YouTuber now confirms relationship with influencer Juhi Bhatt

Meet Nikki Sharma, Ranveer Allahbadia’s alleged ex-girlfriend

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Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to MS Dhoni, 5 players with most runs for single team in IPL history

The Indian Premier League has witnessed iconic players, from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to MS Dhoni and more cricketers who have scored the most runs for a single team, showcasing loyalty, consistency and match-winning impact over the years.

Anshika Pandey | Apr 15, 2026, 11:36 AM IST

1.Virat Kohli: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Virat Kohli: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
1

Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer for a single IPL team in history, with over 8,800 runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He has been the face of RCB since 2008, winning the Orange Cap in 2016 with a record 973-run season. His consistency, aggressive batting, and leadership have made him the backbone of the franchise.

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2.MS Dhoni: Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

MS Dhoni: Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
2

MS Dhoni has scored around 4,800 more runs for Chennai Super Kings, the highest for the franchise. Known for his finishing ability and captaincy brilliance, Dhoni has led CSK to multiple IPL trophies and remains one of the most influential leaders in T20 cricket.

3.Rohit Sharma: Mumbai Indians (MI)

Rohit Sharma: Mumbai Indians (MI)
3

Rohit Sharma has scored over 6,000 runs for the Mumbai Indians, making him the team’s most successful batter. As captain, he led MI to five IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020), combining calm leadership with crucial top-order performances in big matches.

4.AB de Villiers: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

AB de Villiers: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
4

AB de Villiers scored 4,491 runs for RCB, becoming one of the most destructive overseas players in IPL history. Known as 'Mr. 360,' he was famous for innovative shots, finishing matches under pressure, and forming a legendary partnership with Virat Kohli.

Also read: Asha Bhosle's demise: Adore her timeless saree collection, everlasting music and fashion legacy in Bollywood

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5.Suresh Raina: Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Suresh Raina: Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
5

Suresh Raina scored 4,687 runs for CSK, making him one of the most dependable IPL batters. Nicknamed 'Mr. IPL,' he played a key role in CSK’s middle order with consistent performances and strong fielding contributions over many seasons.

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Tumpe Hi Pyaar Aa Gaya: Ginny Wedss Sunny 2's song establishes Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr's sacha ishq, fans praise Sonu Nigam's 'timeless' vocals
Ginny Wedss Sunny 2's new song establishes Avinash, Medha's sacha ishq
China rejects claims of providing 'military' support to Tehran, call them 'fabricated'; warns US against tariff hike
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