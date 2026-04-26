IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings, full list of teams with most wins at a single venue

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SPORTS
Monica Singh | Apr 26, 2026, 12:34 PM IST
1.Mumbai Indians – Wankhede Dominance
The five-time champions have built the strongest home record in IPL history. At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai have secured 58 victories, making it the most successful venue record for any team.
2.Kolkata Knight Riders – Eden Gardens Stronghold
Known for their passionate home crowd, KKR have turned Eden Gardens into a fortress. The team has registered 55 wins at this iconic Kolkata stadium.
3.Chennai Super Kings – Chepauk Advantage
The yellow army has made MA Chidambaram Stadium a tough place for rivals. CSK have collected 53 home wins at Chepauk, reflecting their consistent dominance.
4.Royal Challengers Bengaluru – Chinnaswamy Milestone
RCB recently reached a major landmark by crossing 50 home victories. At M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru now stands at 50 wins, marking a new milestone.
5.Sunrisers Hyderabad – Hyderabad Stability
At Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, SRH have built a steady home record. The Hyderabad-based team has achieved 40 wins on their home ground, placing them fifth on the list.