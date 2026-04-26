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Ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh gets CRPF security after AAP protest outside Jalandhar residence, days after switch to BJP

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Ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh gets CRPF security after AAP protest outside Jalandhar residence, days after switch to BJP

Harbhajan Singh gets CRPF security after AAP protest, days after BJP switch

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Casting director Shanoo Sharma ties the knot with mystery man in intimate ceremony; Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, others extend wishes

Casting director Shanoo Sharma ties the knot with mystery man

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IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings, full list of teams with most wins at a single venue

IPL 2026: Full list of teams with most wins at a single venue

Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

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Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna

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IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings, full list of teams with most wins at a single venue

IPL franchises show strong home dominance, led by Mumbai Indians with 58 wins at Wankhede.

Monica Singh | Apr 26, 2026, 12:34 PM IST

1.Mumbai Indians – Wankhede Dominance

Mumbai Indians – Wankhede Dominance
1

The five-time champions have built the strongest home record in IPL history. At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai have secured 58 victories, making it the most successful venue record for any team.

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2.Kolkata Knight Riders – Eden Gardens Stronghold

Kolkata Knight Riders – Eden Gardens Stronghold
2

Known for their passionate home crowd, KKR have turned Eden Gardens into a fortress. The team has registered 55 wins at this iconic Kolkata stadium.

3.Chennai Super Kings – Chepauk Advantage

Chennai Super Kings – Chepauk Advantage
3

The yellow army has made MA Chidambaram Stadium a tough place for rivals. CSK have collected 53 home wins at Chepauk, reflecting their consistent dominance.

4.Royal Challengers Bengaluru – Chinnaswamy Milestone

Royal Challengers Bengaluru – Chinnaswamy Milestone
4

RCB recently reached a major landmark by crossing 50 home victories. At M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru now stands at 50 wins, marking a new milestone.

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5.Sunrisers Hyderabad – Hyderabad Stability

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Hyderabad Stability
5

At Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, SRH have built a steady home record. The Hyderabad-based team has achieved 40 wins on their home ground, placing them fifth on the list.

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Ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh gets CRPF security after AAP protest outside Jalandhar residence, days after switch to BJP
Harbhajan Singh gets CRPF security after AAP protest, days after BJP switch
NEET UG 2026: NTA to release admit cards on April 27; Check direct link, step-by-step guideline to download hall ticket
NEET UG 2026: NTA to release admit cards on April 27; Check direct link
Casting director Shanoo Sharma ties the knot with mystery man in intimate ceremony; Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, others extend wishes
Casting director Shanoo Sharma ties the knot with mystery man
Delhi-Zurich-bound Swiss flight carrying 228 passengers cancels takeoff after engine failure, 6 injured
Delhi-Zurich bound Swiss flight cancels takeoff after engine failure, 6 injured
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