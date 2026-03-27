IPL 2026: From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Ayush Mhatre, why these 5 young guns are ones to watch

2 . Ayush Mhatre- U-19 winning captain

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From leading India to the Under-19 World Cup 2026 title, Ayush Mhatre has returned to Chennai Super Kings with an improved profile. Retained as a fresh player for Rs 30 lakh, the 18-year-old young top-order batter adds value as a dependable anchor while also offering the aggression needed to step in as a dynamic backup for senior batters.

His remarkable performances are due to his technical proficiency against both pace and spin. He is a challenge to his opponents in fitness and adaptiveness and due to his specialization in building long innings without letting the run rate drop.