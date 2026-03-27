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IPL 2026: From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Ayush Mhatre, why these 5 young guns are ones to watch

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IPL 2026: From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Ayush Mhatre, why these 5 young guns are ones to watch

Having played a key role in India’s Under-19 World Cup success, Sooryavanshi leads a new generation of rising stars. Teams like Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals have invested heavily in young talent, five of which are a must to watch this season.

Vaishali Shastri | Mar 27, 2026, 08:15 PM IST

1.Vaibhav Sooryavanshi- The youngest centurion

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi- The youngest centurion
1

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the youngest player of IPL 2026 at just 15. The left-handed opener is an asset to Rajasthan Royals after earning a reputation since the last season when he smashed a 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans. At 14 last year, he was bought for Rs 1.10 crore and this season he’s the biggest challenge for rivals due to his “fearless hitting ability,” high strike rate, and ability to clear the ropes from the first delivery. He was retained by RR for the 2026 season for the same amount. 

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2.Ayush Mhatre- U-19 winning captain

Ayush Mhatre- U-19 winning captain
2

From leading India to the Under-19 World Cup 2026 title, Ayush Mhatre has returned to Chennai Super Kings with an improved profile. Retained as a fresh player for Rs 30 lakh, the 18-year-old young top-order batter adds value as a dependable anchor while also offering the aggression needed to step in as a dynamic backup for senior batters. 

His remarkable performances are due to his technical proficiency against both pace and spin. He is a challenge to his opponents in fitness and adaptiveness and due to his specialization in building long innings without letting the run rate drop. 

3.Sahil Parakh- Left-handed power hitter

Sahil Parakh- Left-handed power hitter
3

At just 18 years and 198 days, Sahil Parakh brings explosive left-handed firepower to the batting lineup of Delhi Capitals. Signed for Rs 30 lakh, he caught attention with a stellar domestic outing, including an unbeaten 109 against Australia U-19. 

Parakh strengthens the Capitals by adding depth to their batting order and offering a high-impact finishing option. Known for his “turbo-aggressive” approach, especially against seasoned spinners, he poses a serious threat to teams that depend on spin in the death overs. 

4.Satvik Deswal- The left-arm wrist spin enigma

Satvik Deswal- The left-arm wrist spin enigma
4

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have strengthened their bowling unit by signing 18-year-old Satvik Deswal for Rs 30 lakh. He adds a rare “mystery factor” to RCB’s attack with his left-arm wrist spin—an uncommon skill in the T20 format. Known for extracting sharp turn and clever variations, Deswal can unsettle even well-set batters. His limited exposure at the top level also makes him a challenging prospect for opposition teams to decode through video analysis. 

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5.Vihaan Malhotra - The middle-order anchor

Vihaan Malhotra - The middle-order anchor
5

Rounding off the young core is 18-year-old Vihaan Malhotra, another Rs 30 lakh signing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He rose to prominence after scoring a crucial century amid a top-order collapse against Zimbabwe in the Under-19 World Cup. 

Malhotra brings much-needed stability to RCB’s middle order, showcasing remarkable composure under pressure—qualities often associated with seasoned players. His standout strength lies in his mature game awareness, enabling him to handle tough situations with ease. Once set, he can swiftly shift gears and accelerate, making him a serious threat for opposition teams. 

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