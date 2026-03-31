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Oracle begins global layoff with surprising early morning mail to employees, saying, ‘today is your last working day’

Imtiaz Ali reacts to Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 sucess: 'Want to thank them for bringing audience to theatres'

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Oracle begins global layoff with surprising early morning mail to employees, saying, ‘today is your last working day’

Oracle begins global layoff with surprising early morning mail to employees

Imtiaz Ali reacts to Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 sucess: 'Want to thank them for bringing audience to theatres'

Imtiaz Ali reacts to Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge success

Good Friday 2026: From Mukteshwar to Jaipur, these 5 scenic destinations are perfect getaway for a long weekend

Good Friday 2026: From Mukteshwar to Jaipur, these 5 scenic destinations

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Good Friday 2026: From Mukteshwar to Jaipur, these 5 scenic destinations are perfect getaway for a long weekend

Good Friday 2026: From Mukteshwar to Jaipur, these 5 scenic destinations

IPL 2026: From Mayanti Langer to Bhavana Balakrishnan: These 6 star presenters spread glamour, revive cricket action, here's all you need to know

IPL 2026: From Mayanti Langer to Bhavana Balakrishnan: These 6 star presenters

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: Step inside Shubman Gill’s stunning Rs 3.2 crore Punjab home featuring modern design, spacious interiors and garden

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: Step inside Shubman Gill’s stunning Rs 3.2 crore Punjab

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IPL 2026: From Mayanti Langer to Bhavana Balakrishnan: These 6 star presenters spread glamour, revive cricket action, here's all you need to know

As IPL 2026 has started, these are the star presenters leading the broadcast from Mayanti Langer to Sahiba Bali and more other presenters bringing energy and expertise to the match coverage.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 31, 2026, 07:57 PM IST

1.Mayanti Langer

Mayanti Langer
1

IPL 2026 has kicked off with much excitement, and one of the star presenters leading the coverage is Mayanti Langer. She started her career in sports broadcasting in the late 2000s and has been associated with major cricket events, including the IPL, for many years. Known for her sharp cricket knowledge and confident presentation style, she remains a fan favorite.

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2.Sahiba Bali

Sahiba Bali
2

Sahiba Bali is another popular face in the IPL presenting team this season. She began her career in media and digital content before moving into sports hosting in recent years. She also appeared in the film Laila Majnu, where she gained recognition.

3.Bhavana Balakrishnan

Bhavana Balakrishnan
3

Bhavana Balakrishnan joins the IPL 2026 presenting lineup with strong experience in sports media. She started her career as a TV anchor in regional sports broadcasting and gradually became a known face in cricket coverage. She is appreciated for her warm screen presence and versatile hosting.

4.Nashpreet Singh Kaur

Nashpreet Singh Kaur
4

Nashpreet Singh Kaur rounds out the star presenters for IPL 2026. She started her career as a model and presenter before entering the sports broadcasting space. Known for her professionalism and understanding of the game, she continues to impress viewers with her confident hosting style.

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5.Sameena Anwar

Sameena Anwar
5

Sameena Anwar is making waves as one of the vibrant presenters this IPL season. She began her journey in sports journalism and has steadily built her presence in cricket broadcasting. Her engaging interviews and lively interactions bring a fresh dynamic to the coverage.

Also read: Who is Shubman Gill's sister? Shahneel Gill last Instagram post goes viral ahead of GT vs PBKS clash

6.Nidhi Dugar

Nidhi Dugar
6

Nidhi Dugar is also part of the IPL 2026 presenting lineup. She began her career in sports hosting and stepped into IPL coverage in 2022, working across digital and broadcast platforms. With her clear presentation style and growing presence, she adds fresh energy to the tournament coverage.

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Oracle begins global layoff with surprising early morning mail to employees, saying, ‘today is your last working day’
Oracle begins global layoff with surprising early morning mail to employees
Imtiaz Ali reacts to Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 sucess: 'Want to thank them for bringing audience to theatres'
Imtiaz Ali reacts to Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge success
Who is Ashok Sharma? Gujarat Titans’ Rs 90 lakh ‘speedster’ who almost quit cricket before his IPL debut against PBKS
Who is Ashok Sharma? Gujarat Titans’ Rs 90 lakh ‘speedster’ who almost quit cric
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