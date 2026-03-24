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IPL 2026: BCCI issues 5 dos and don’ts for teams; From no open nets to strict match-day rules, check details

The BCCI’s IPL 2026 guidelines ensure fair and safe practice and match-day routines. From travel to presentation rules and other dos and don’ts, they help teams prepare efficiently while maintaining discipline.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 24, 2026, 01:09 PM IST

1.Team bus and nets

Team bus and nets
1

Do: Players must travel to the stadium in the team bus on practice days, though teams may split into two batches.

Don't: No open nets will be allowed for practice.

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2.Water bottles and LED boards

Water bottles and LED boards
2

Do: Players and support staff must use designated seating in front of the LED boards with towels and water bottles provided.

Don’t: Players and staff cannot sit in front of LED boards or hit balls onto LED boards during practice.

3.Family members

Family members
3

Do: Players must travel separately from family members, while family and friends can come in separate vehicles and watch from the hospitality area.

Don’t: If one team finishes practice early, the other team cannot use its allotted wickets.

4.Orange, purple caps and sleeveless jerseys

Orange, purple caps and sleeveless jerseys
4

Do: Players must wear orange and purple caps, at least for the first two overs, so broadcasters can capture them.

Don’t: Sleeveless jerseys and slippers are banned during post-match presentations. First violation brings a warning; second attracts a financial penalty.

Also read: BCCI new rule: Why MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma banned from wearing , floppies during IPL 2026?

 

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5.Fitness and balls

Fitness and balls
5

Do: On match days, no fitness tests will be conducted on the main square.

Don’t: Players must avoid hitting balls onto LED boards, even if hitting nets are provided.

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