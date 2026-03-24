IPL 2026: BCCI issues 5 dos and don’ts for teams; From no open nets to strict match-day rules, check details

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Anshika Pandey | Mar 24, 2026, 01:09 PM IST
1.Team bus and nets
Do: Players must travel to the stadium in the team bus on practice days, though teams may split into two batches.
Don't: No open nets will be allowed for practice.
2.Water bottles and LED boards
Do: Players and support staff must use designated seating in front of the LED boards with towels and water bottles provided.
Don’t: Players and staff cannot sit in front of LED boards or hit balls onto LED boards during practice.
3.Family members
Do: Players must travel separately from family members, while family and friends can come in separate vehicles and watch from the hospitality area.
Don’t: If one team finishes practice early, the other team cannot use its allotted wickets.
4.Orange, purple caps and sleeveless jerseys
Do: Players must wear orange and purple caps, at least for the first two overs, so broadcasters can capture them.
Don’t: Sleeveless jerseys and slippers are banned during post-match presentations. First violation brings a warning; second attracts a financial penalty.
Also read: BCCI new rule: Why MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma banned from wearing , floppies during IPL 2026?
5.Fitness and balls
Do: On match days, no fitness tests will be conducted on the main square.
Don’t: Players must avoid hitting balls onto LED boards, even if hitting nets are provided.