IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma’s stylish looks at RCB vs SRH, CSK and MI matches go viral; her premium watch, worth Rs 35 lakh adds glamour

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SPORTS
Anshika Pandey | Apr 14, 2026, 11:36 AM IST
1.Chic casual look - RCB vs SH match:
Anushka Sharma was spotted in the stands during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match, wearing a printed top paired with denim jeans. Her minimal makeup, open hair and delicate accessories gave her a relaxed yet stylish vibe as she cheered for RCB. Her watch catches attention; it is Rs 35 lakh, which adds glamour to her style.
2.Elegant look - RCB vs CSK clash:
During the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings match, Anushka was seen in a classy striped outfit with subtle jewellery. Her sleek hairstyle and composed expressions reflected a polished and elegant look while watching the game.
3.Comfortable arrival during - RCB vs MI match:
Anushka Sharma was also spotted arriving at the stadium during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians match, dressed in a simple black t-shirt and beige trousers. The look was comfortable yet chic, perfect for a match-day appearance.
4.First appearance supporting RCB (2015 IPL season):
Anushka Sharma was first widely spotted at an RCB match in the 2015 IPL season, marking her early public appearance supporting Virat Kohli from the stands. She was seen wearing a simple casual top with minimal styling, keeping her look natural and effortless. Her presence quickly grabbed attention as fans noticed her cheering for the team.
Also read: Asha Bhosle demise: Padmini Kolhapure remembers how legendary singer helped her in Bollywood: 'She introduced me to Dev Anand'
5.Virat–Anushka’s cute caring moment - RCB vs MI match:
In the recently played RCB vs MI match, Virat Kohli was seen having a sweet look at Anushka Sharma, asking about her headache while also sharing about his own knee pain. The small caring exchange between the two showed their strong bond and comfort with each other, making the moment even more special for fans watching from the stands.