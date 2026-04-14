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Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle pens emotional tribute for 'love of her life': 'She's going to come back very soon'

West Asia Conflict: Uncertainty despite a temporary ceasefire and India’s pro-active outreach to GCC

Pakistan media regulator PEMRA slammed for issuing notice to Pak TV channel over Asha Bhosle's tribute: 'Art has no borders'

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Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar's brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar announces Asia's biggest hospital in memory of his sisters

SRH owner Kavya Maran's unfiltered reaction to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 'golden duck' dismissal goes viral, watch

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Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle pens emotional tribute for 'love of her life': 'She's going to come back very soon'

Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle pens emotional tribute for singer

West Asia Conflict: Uncertainty despite a temporary ceasefire and India’s pro-active outreach to GCC

West Asia Conflict: Uncertainty despite a temporary ceasefire and India’s pro-ac

IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma’s stylish looks at RCB vs SRH, CSK and MI matches go viral; her premium watch, worth Rs 35 lakh adds glamour

IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma’s stylish looks at RCB vs SRH, CSK and MI matches go

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IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma’s stylish looks at RCB vs SRH, CSK and MI matches go viral; her premium watch, worth Rs 35 lakh adds glamour

IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma’s stylish looks at RCB vs SRH, CSK and MI matches go

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In Pics | Samay Raina's sea-facing, 90s style Mumbai home: Massive games collect

From Jasprit Bumrah to Trent Boult: 5 star bowlers who struggled with poor form in early IPL games

From Jasprit Bumrah to Trent Boult: 5 star bowlers who went wicketless in early

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IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma’s stylish looks at RCB vs SRH, CSK and MI matches go viral; her premium watch, worth Rs 35 lakh adds glamour

Anushka Sharma has often been spotted supporting the Royal Challengers Bengaluru during IPL 2026 matches. From her early appearances in 2015 to recent games, her stylish looks, watches and sweet moments with Virat Kohli have always grabbed fan attention.

Anshika Pandey | Apr 14, 2026, 11:36 AM IST

1.Chic casual look - RCB vs SH match:

Chic casual look - RCB vs SH match:
1

Anushka Sharma was spotted in the stands during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match, wearing a printed top paired with denim jeans. Her minimal makeup, open hair and delicate accessories gave her a relaxed yet stylish vibe as she cheered for RCB. Her watch catches attention; it is Rs 35 lakh, which adds glamour to her style.

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2.Elegant look - RCB vs CSK clash:

Elegant look - RCB vs CSK clash:
2

During the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings match, Anushka was seen in a classy striped outfit with subtle jewellery. Her sleek hairstyle and composed expressions reflected a polished and elegant look while watching the game. 

3.Comfortable arrival during - RCB vs MI match:

Comfortable arrival during - RCB vs MI match:
3

Anushka Sharma was also spotted arriving at the stadium during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians match, dressed in a simple black t-shirt and beige trousers. The look was comfortable yet chic, perfect for a match-day appearance.

4.First appearance supporting RCB (2015 IPL season):

First appearance supporting RCB (2015 IPL season):
4

Anushka Sharma was first widely spotted at an RCB match in the 2015 IPL season, marking her early public appearance supporting Virat Kohli from the stands. She was seen wearing a simple casual top with minimal styling, keeping her look natural and effortless. Her presence quickly grabbed attention as fans noticed her cheering for the team.

Also read: Asha Bhosle demise: Padmini Kolhapure remembers how legendary singer helped her in Bollywood: 'She introduced me to Dev Anand'

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5.Virat–Anushka’s cute caring moment - RCB vs MI match:

Virat–Anushka’s cute caring moment - RCB vs MI match:
5

In the recently played RCB vs MI match, Virat Kohli was seen having a sweet look at Anushka Sharma, asking about her headache while also sharing about his own knee pain. The small caring exchange between the two showed their strong bond and comfort with each other, making the moment even more special for fans watching from the stands.

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