IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma’s stylish looks at RCB vs SRH, CSK and MI matches go viral; her premium watch, worth Rs 35 lakh adds glamour

5 . Virat–Anushka’s cute caring moment - RCB vs MI match:

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In the recently played RCB vs MI match, Virat Kohli was seen having a sweet look at Anushka Sharma, asking about her headache while also sharing about his own knee pain. The small caring exchange between the two showed their strong bond and comfort with each other, making the moment even more special for fans watching from the stands.