2 . Shreya Ghoshal

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has been roped in to perform in the openening ceremony of TATA IPL 2025. Sharing the poster on social media, the officia page of IPL wrote, "Brace yourself for a symphony of magic like never before as the soulful Shreya Ghoshal takes the stage at the #TATAIPL 18 Opening Ceremony!" The opening ceremony will take place on March 22 at 6:00 PM IST.