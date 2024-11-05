1 . IPL 2025 mega auction dates announced

The IPL mega auction for the 2025 season will be held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This will be the second time the auction takes place outside of India. The player retention window for the TATA Indian Premier League 2025 season closed on October 31, 2024, as all 10 franchises finalized their core lineups. Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained Virat Kohli (21 crore), Rajat Patidar (11 crore), and Yash Dayal (5 crore) for the upcoming season. RCB did not retain Faf du Plessis this time ahead of the 2025 mega auction, leaving the place vacant for a new captain to fill his shoes. Here are four players who can captain RCB in the 18th edition of IPL.