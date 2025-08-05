Inside Saina Nehwal’s Hyderabad mansion: Luxurious living room, trophy room, her lavish home is valued at Rs…

The skeleton whisperer: Ground penetrating radar in Wetland forensics
Shivani Tiwari | Aug 05, 2025, 12:29 PM IST
1.Spacious living room
Saina Nehwal's house in Hyderabad features a spacious living room with gold accents. It includes grey sofas, stylish side tables, thick curtains, and flower vases, creating a cosy space for relaxation and family gatherings.
2.Saina’s home is full of wooden details
Saina's house showcased her fondness for wooden details. Wooden elements were seen in doors, window frames, rooms, and more. This consistent use of wood added a warm, natural touch.
3.A room full of her trophies
A special corner in Saina’s home is dedicated to her trophies and awards. They’re displayed in a tall glass-wood cabinet with soft lighting. This area has cream marble floors and a cosy seating spot.
4.Saina’s functional bedroom
Saina’s bedroom features a big cabinet that doubles as a custom-made work desk and a spacious wardrobe. The house also has a separate puja room, showing her strong connection to tradition and spirituality.
5.What is the cost of Saina Nehwal's house
Saina Nehwal’s home in Hyderabad is valued at approximately Rs 4.6 crore. It features a simple beige exterior and includes a courtyard, filled with neatly arranged potted plants.
