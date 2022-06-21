Inside pics of UFC star Conor McGregor’s Rs 26 crore Lamborghini superyacht

Mixed martial arts phenom Conor McGregor is one of the richest athletes in the world and is known for living flamboyantly. The Irish UFC superstar was recently seen flaunting his Rs 26 crore superyacht by Lamborghini, out for father’s day celebration with his family.

McGregor, who was the world’s highest-paid athlete in 2021, may have dropped to number 22 in 2022, but he isn’t one to keep his riches away from the public eye. Check out these inside pics from McGregor’s ‘Supercar of the Sea’, that he regularly shares on social media.