Inside pics of UFC star Conor McGregor’s Rs 26 crore Lamborghini superyacht

UFC superstar Conor McGregor was recently seen flaunting his Rs 26 crore superyacht by Lamborghini, out for father’s day celebration with his family.
Mixed martial arts phenom Conor McGregor is one of the richest athletes in the world and is known for living flamboyantly. The Irish UFC superstar was recently seen flaunting his Rs 26 crore superyacht by Lamborghini, out for father’s day celebration with his family.
McGregor, who was the world’s highest-paid athlete in 2021, may have dropped to number 22 in 2022, but he isn’t one to keep his riches away from the public eye. Check out these inside pics from McGregor’s ‘Supercar of the Sea’, that he regularly shares on social media.
1. Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63
The lavish yacht is not just super luxurious but tearing fast too, coming from the famed stable of supercar maker Lamborghini. Made by Tecnomar and the Italian Sea Group for Lamborghini, it is named 63 as only 63 pieces will be made.
2. Supercar of the Sea
63 feet in length and weighing around 24,000 kg, the Lamborghini yacht runs on twin MAN V12 engines of 2000 horsepower each. It can go up to 60 knots (around 111 km/hr), making it one of the quickest vessels at sea.
3. Proper No 12
McGregor had first shared news about his fancy acquisition with fans back in October, 2020. The UFC star reportedly made order number 12, as a tribute to his brand of whiskey Proper No 12.
4. Verde Gea Lucido
Is the name given to the exotic shade of green that coats McGregor’s Lamborghini. It is made of carbon fiber. The cockpit of the vessel is reportedly a fusion of the interior of two Lamborghini supercars - the Huracán Evo (seats) and the Aventador (wheel).
READ | One-night stands during football World Cup in Qatar could lead to seven years in jail
Photos: Instagram/ Screengrab @thenotoriousmma