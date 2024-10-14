1 . Prayer area at Ajay Jadeja's house

The new king of Jamnagar Ajay Jadeja worships his ancestors and sports alongside Lord Krishna. This is reflected in this photo, where he can be seen bowing his head down infront of his father's photo which is kept next to the idol of the deity at his worship area. The wall also features images of his ancestors, whose attire suggests they hailed from a royal lineage. Additionally, in the photo his bat can be also seen near the worship area.