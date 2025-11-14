Inside Axar Petal and Meha Patel's newly inaugurated house 'Haksh Villa', it is named after...

Zarine Khan's daughter Farah Khan Ali slams insensitivity towards Dharmendra's health, her mother's cremation: 'Are we as a nation...'
SPORTS
Apurwa Amit | Nov 14, 2025, 01:33 PM IST
1.Axar Patel and his wife Meha inaugurate their new house
Indian all-rounder Axar Patel, recently celebrated a housewarming ceremony at his new home, 'Haksh Villa', in Nadiad, Gujarat, alongside his wife Meha. The villa is named after their newborn son, Haksh, who was born on December 19, 2024.
2.Axar Patel and Meha performed Vastu Pujan at their new home
Axar Patel and his wife performed a Vastu Pujan, a Hindu ritual, at his new home, 'Haksh Villa', in Nadiad, Gujarat, ahead of India's upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa. The couple shared some pictures from the inauguration ceremony on Instagram, giving fans a peek into their new home.
3.Axar Patel's wife shared stunning images
Meha Patel shared several glimpses of the housewarming ceremony on her Instagram Stories. In the photos, Akshar was seen in a traditional kurta-pyjama, while Meha was seen in a beautiful saree. The interior of the house is stunning, blending modern design with traditional touches.
4.Axar Patel and his wife captured adorable moments
Axar Patel married his long-time girlfriend, Meha Patel, on January 26, 2023. They have shared some adorable moments from their new house on social media.
5.Special guests from the cricket world attended the house warming ceremony
Many prominent figures from the cricket world were present at the event. Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Wadani and the team's cricket director Venkatrapati Rao also attended the event. Axar has a deep connection with the Delhi franchise, having been selected as the team's new captain for IPL 2025.