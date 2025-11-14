Inside Axar Petal and Meha Patel's newly inaugurated house 'Haksh Villa', it is named after...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Zarine Khan's daughter Farah Khan Ali slams insensitivity towards Dharmendra's health, her mother's cremation: 'Are we as a nation...'

Bihar Election 2025: Will BJP reject Nitish Kumar, form own government with Samrat Chaudhary as CM?

Meet actress, whose debut film bombed at box office, has worked with Dharmendra, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra, no solo hit yet; her father is...

Who was Kamini Kaushal? Dharmendra's first co-star, India's oldest living actress, last seen in...

Why India celebrates Children’s Day? Jawaharlal Nehru's vision for every child's right

Bihar Election 2025: RJD's viral 'Aree tum Bhai Virendra ko Nahi Jante' meme, Bhai Virendra winning or losing from Maner?

Bihar Election 2025: Prashant Kishor said he would quit politics if Nitish Kumar's JDU crosses 25 seats, will he?

Nitish Kumar Cabinet Minister, Bhojpuri filmmaker and doctor who treated patients for free, Sunil Kumar winning Biharsharif by....

Bihar Election 2025: Hence proved! Cash transfer easiest route to election win? How Nitish Kumar's scheme helps NDA?

Bihar Election Results 2025: Memes flood internet as NDA crosses 200-mark, Tejashwi Yadav trails; netizens say, '5 more years of....'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bihar Election 2025: Will BJP reject Nitish Kumar, form own government with Samrat Chaudhary as CM?

Bihar Election 2025:Will BJP reject Nitish, form government with Samrat as CM??

Meet actress, whose debut film bombed at box office, has worked with Dharmendra, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra, no solo hit yet; her father is...

Meet actress, whose debut film bombed at box office, no solo hit, father is...

Who was Kamini Kaushal? Dharmendra's first co-star, India's oldest living actress, last seen in...

Who was Kamini Kaushal? Dharmendra's first co-star, India's oldest living actres

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bihar Election Results 2025 Updates: Tejashwi Yadav, Anant Singh, Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal Yadav and more; How are key contenders performing so far

Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: 5 key contenders performing so far

From Nitish's magic to Modi's 'Hanuman' impact, PK's failed experiment: 5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025

5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025

Inside Axar Petal and Meha Patel's newly inaugurated house 'Haksh Villa', it is named after...

Inside Axar Petal and Meha Patel's newly inaugurated house 'Haksh Villa', i

HomePhotos

SPORTS

Inside Axar Petal and Meha Patel's newly inaugurated house 'Haksh Villa', it is named after...

Just before the two-Test series against South Africa, Axar and his wife Meha Patel held the housewarming ceremony of their new luxurious bungalow in Nadiad, Gujarat.

Apurwa Amit | Nov 14, 2025, 01:33 PM IST

1.Axar Patel and his wife Meha inaugurate their new house

Axar Patel and his wife Meha inaugurate their new house
1

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel, recently celebrated a housewarming ceremony at his new home, 'Haksh Villa', in Nadiad, Gujarat, alongside his wife Meha. The villa is named after their newborn son, Haksh, who was born on December 19, 2024.

Advertisement

2.Axar Patel and Meha performed Vastu Pujan at their new home

Axar Patel and Meha performed Vastu Pujan at their new home
2

Axar Patel and his wife performed a Vastu Pujan, a Hindu ritual, at his new home, 'Haksh Villa', in Nadiad, Gujarat, ahead of India's upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa. The couple shared some pictures from the inauguration ceremony on Instagram, giving fans a peek into their new home.

3.Axar Patel's wife shared stunning images

Axar Patel's wife shared stunning images
3

Meha Patel shared several glimpses of the housewarming ceremony on her Instagram Stories. In the photos, Akshar was seen in a traditional kurta-pyjama, while Meha was seen in a beautiful saree. The interior of the house is stunning, blending modern design with traditional touches.

4.Axar Patel and his wife captured adorable moments

Axar Patel and his wife captured adorable moments
4

Axar Patel married his long-time girlfriend, Meha Patel, on January 26, 2023. They have shared some adorable moments from their new house on social media. 

TRENDING NOW

5.Special guests from the cricket world attended the house warming ceremony

Special guests from the cricket world attended the house warming ceremony
5

Many prominent figures from the cricket world were present at the event. Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Wadani and the team's cricket director Venkatrapati Rao also attended the event. Axar has a deep connection with the Delhi franchise, having been selected as the team's new captain for IPL 2025.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bihar Election 2025: Will BJP reject Nitish Kumar, form own government with Samrat Chaudhary as CM?
Bihar Election 2025:Will BJP reject Nitish, form government with Samrat as CM??
Meet actress, whose debut film bombed at box office, has worked with Dharmendra, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra, no solo hit yet; her father is...
Meet actress, whose debut film bombed at box office, no solo hit, father is...
Who was Kamini Kaushal? Dharmendra's first co-star, India's oldest living actress, last seen in...
Who was Kamini Kaushal? Dharmendra's first co-star, India's oldest living actres
Why India celebrates Children’s Day? Jawaharlal Nehru's vision for every child's right
Why India celebrates Children’s Day? Jawaharlal Nehru's vision for every child's
Bihar Election 2025: RJD's viral 'Aree tum Bhai Virendra ko Nahi Jante' meme, Bhai Virendra winning or losing from Maner?
Bihar Election 2025: Is RJD's Bhai Virendra winning or losing from Maner?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bihar Election Results 2025 Updates: Tejashwi Yadav, Anant Singh, Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal Yadav and more; How are key contenders performing so far
Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: 5 key contenders performing so far
From Nitish's magic to Modi's 'Hanuman' impact, PK's failed experiment: 5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025
5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025
Inside Axar Petal and Meha Patel's newly inaugurated house 'Haksh Villa', it is named after...
Inside Axar Petal and Meha Patel's newly inaugurated house 'Haksh Villa', i
Bihar Election Results 2025: Congress trails far behind NDA, but gives tough contest in THESE constituencies; check list here
Bihar Election Results 2025: Congress is leading in 4 constituencies
RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad's ancestral house in Fulwariya: Iconic place where he began his political journey; See PHOTOS
RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad's ancestral house in Fulwariya
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE