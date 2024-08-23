Indian sportspersons with highest brand value in 2024

In 2024, numerous Indian athletes have not only achieved great success in their sports but have also emerged as key figures in the realm of endorsements.
The brand value of athletes is a direct result of their popularity, marketability, and influence. In 2024, numerous Indian athletes have not only achieved great success in their sports but have also emerged as key figures in the realm of endorsements. We will look at some of the top Indian sportspersons with the highest brand value in 2024, shedding light on their accomplishments and the brands they are associated with.
1. Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli is killing it in the brand endorsement game, with a whopping brand value of $228 million (approx. 1912 cr). The ex-Indian cricket team captain has a huge fan base and partners up with big-name brands like Puma, MRF, and Audi. Kohli's killer skills on the field and his charming personality make him a top pick for advertisers. Plus, with millions of followers on social media, he's even more marketable.
2. MS Dhoni
Even though he has retired from playing international cricket, MS Dhoni is still a highly sought-after brand ambassador with a brand value of $91.4 million (approx. 766 cr). Renowned for his cool and strategic approach, Dhoni is the face of brands like JioCinema, Panerai, and Indigo Paints. His participation in different business ventures, such as his investment in BluSmart, only adds to his appeal as a brand ambassador.
3. Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar, known as the "God of Cricket," has a brand value of $91.4 million (approx. 766 cr). His legendary status and charitable work make him a highly sought-after brand ambassador. Tendulkar has partnerships with top brands such as BMW, Luminous, and Unacademy.
4. Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma, the current captain of the Indian cricket team, has a brand value of $41 million (approx. 344 cr). He is renowned for his exceptional batting prowess and strong leadership abilities. Sharma is the face of brands like CEAT, Adidas, and La Liga. His impressive track record of leading India to victory in numerous tournaments has significantly increased his market appeal. By collaborating with multiple brands, Sharma's influence in the world of branding continues to grow.
5. Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj’s silver medal win which made him the most successful Indian athlete in the history of the Olympics has shot up his brand value to USD 40 million (Rs 330 crore approx.) from USD 29.6 million. Neeraj’s brand value was similar to that of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya before the Paris 2024 but he is set to go past the Mumbai Indians captain now.
6. Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya, known for his flashy style and versatile cricket skills, boasts a brand value of $29.6 million (approx. 249 cr). He is a popular choice for brands looking to connect with younger audiences, and has partnerships with companies such as Taco Bell, Gulf Oil, and Monster Energy. His charismatic personality and strong performance on the field make him a sought-after asset for advertisers.
7. PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu, the badminton sensation from India, boasts a brand value of $28 million (approx. 235 cr). Her impressive accomplishments, such as winning Olympic silver and bronze medals, have solidified her status as a prominent figure in Indian sports. Sindhu is the face of brands like Bridgestone, Bank of Baroda, and Stayfree. Her unwavering dedication to her sport and her inspiring journey have made her a role model for countless individuals, further elevating her brand value.
8. KL Rahul
KL Rahul, a star player in the Indian cricket team, boasts a brand value of $25 million (approx. 209 cr). Renowned for his elegant batting style and adaptability, Rahul is the face of brands like Red Bull, Puma, and Boat. His impressive performance across different formats of the game has made him a favorite among advertisers. Rahul's popularity with the younger crowd only adds to his marketability.