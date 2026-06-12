IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges

1 . Ind vs Afg 1st ODI match at Dharamsala:

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Team India is all set to play the first ODI against Afghanistan on Saturday, 13 June. The Men in Blue enter the series after a dominant win in the one-off Test. This is a historic series as it marks the first-ever bilateral ODI series between India and Afghanistan. Fans can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.