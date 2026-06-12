IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges

SPORTS
Anshika Pandey | Jun 12, 2026, 06:33 PM IST
1.Ind vs Afg 1st ODI match at Dharamsala:
Team India is all set to play the first ODI against Afghanistan on Saturday, 13 June. The Men in Blue enter the series after a dominant win in the one-off Test. This is a historic series as it marks the first-ever bilateral ODI series between India and Afghanistan. Fans can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.
2.HPCA Dharamsala stadium pitch report:
The HPCA Dharamsala pitch is mostly better for batting, with the ball travelling quickly due to the stadium's high altitude. The fast bowlers may have to face difficulty with early swing and bounce, but the spinners may find some help during the middle overs. Big scores are often possible if batters settle in.
3.Key features of HPCA Dharamsala Stadium:
The HPCA Stadium is one of the most scenic cricket venues in the world and it is located 1,457 metres above sea level. It has key features like Tibetan-style architecture and offers stunning views of the snow-capped Dhauladhar mountains. The stadium has a seating capacity of around 23,000 and uses special winter grass that stays green even in colder temperatures. Its open design also helps fast bowlers generate swing.
4.Challenges faced by player and public at Dharamsala Stadium:
The outfield at Dharamsala has faced criticism from players in the past. Some senior players also raised concerns about the surface, saying fielders needed to be extra careful while diving to avoid injuries. Similar issues were also noticed where players slipped while chasing the ball. The stadium also lacks a dedicated parking facility, leading to traffic congestion as visitors park vehicles along nearby roads.
Also read: India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI: Date, time, venue, squads and live streaming details
5.Highest and lowest scores by a team at the Stadium in ODI?
Australia hold the record for the highest ODI total at Dharamsala, scoring 388 against New Zealand in 2023. The lowest total belongs to India, who were bowled out for 112 by Sri Lanka in 2017. The average first-innings score at the venue is around 253 runs.