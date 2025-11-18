In PICS: Who is Vanshika, soon-to-be wife of star India cricketer Kuldeep Yadav? Know about her educational qualification, profession, her net worth is Rs...

Meet Dharmendra's daughter-in-law, who was trained by Shah Rukh Khan, bought house from Madhuri Dixit, worked with Aamir Khan, then quit acting, now works as...
SPORTS
Apurwa Amit | Nov 18, 2025, 10:07 AM IST
1.Kuldeep Yadav to marry his childhood friend Vanshika
Kuldeep Yadav got engaged to his childhood friend Vanshika on June 4, 2025, in a private ceremony in Lucknow. The event was attended by close family and friends, including his teammate Rinku Singh.
2.Who is Kuldeep Yadav's soon-to-be wife Vanshika?
Vanshika, Kuldeep Yadav's soon-to-be wife, was born and raised in Shyam Nagar, Lucknow, According to reports, her father father, Yogesh Singh works in LIC.
3.Vanshika's educational qualification and career
Vanshika had studied in Melbourne, Australia, according to a report by Hindustan Times. She works with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Lucknow.
4.Vanshika and Kuleep Yadav's love story
Unlike many celebrity romances, Vanshika and Kuldeep’s story began in childhood. Their friendship, rooted in Kanpur, gradually evolved into a relationship built on trust and time.
5.Vanhsika's net worth
Kuldeep Yadav's soon-to-be wife, Vanshika, has an estimated net worth of Rs 40–50 lakh, based on standard LIC salary slabs, annual increments, benefits, and tenure. LIC staffers typically enjoy a structured pay scale, insurance perks, bonus systems, and housing allowances - all of which contribute to her steady financial growth.
6.Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika to get married in November
According to a Times of India report, Kuldeep and Vanshika are now set to tie the knot in the last week of November 2025. Due to this, the star spinner has requested leave from the BCCI, which might see him miss the second Test of the ongoing India-South Africa series.