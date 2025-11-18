In PICS: Who is Vanshika, soon-to-be wife of star India cricketer Kuldeep Yadav? Know about her educational qualification, profession, her net worth is Rs...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Dharmendra's daughter-in-law, who was trained by Shah Rukh Khan, bought house from Madhuri Dixit, worked with Aamir Khan, then quit acting, now works as...

Watch: Delhi Red Fort bomber Dr Umar's CHILLING confession on camera, says 'don't fear death...'

Sharmila Tagore, who was pregnant with Saif Ali Khan during Aradhana, had 'problems' with Rajesh Khanna on sets: 'When we were in same frame...'

Who was Humane Sagar: 'Arijit Singh of Odisha' who sang over 150 songs in 50 films, 200 albums, died at 34 due to...

Is Cognizant tracking workers? New 5-minute laptop idle policy raises questions; company says…

Kerala to Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express wins hearts online, netizens say ‘No doubt railways has...’; Watch video

THIS country has world's longest rail network, enough to circle earth 5 times, not India, China, Japan or Germany, it is...

Watch: Pakistani rapper Talha Anjum waves Indian flag, carries tricolour on his shoulder in viral video, REAL reason behind it is

Vikram Bhatt is in BIG trouble, booked in Rs 30 crore fraud case by..., filmmaker reacts to FIR lodged on him: 'Rajasthan police is being misled'

Delhi air quality nears AQI 600, GRAP-4 implemented in National Capital Region; know restrictions under each GRAP stage

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Dharmendra's daughter-in-law, who was trained by Shah Rukh Khan, bought house from Madhuri Dixit, worked with Aamir Khan, then quit acting, now works as...

Meet Dharmendra's daughter-in-law, who was trained by SRK, worked with.., then..

Looking for smartphone with great camera quality? Here are 5 Android phones that rival iPhone 17 Pro

Looking for smartphone with great camera quality? Here are 5 Android phones

Sharmila Tagore, who was pregnant with Saif Ali Khan during Aradhana, had 'problems' with Rajesh Khanna on sets: 'When we were in same frame...'

Sharmila Tagore, who was pregnant with Saif Ali Khan during Aradhana, had...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Looking for smartphone with great camera quality? Here are 5 Android phones that rival iPhone 17 Pro

Looking for smartphone with great camera quality? Here are 5 Android phones

In PICS: Who is Vanshika, soon-to-be wife of star India cricketer Kuldeep Yadav? Know about her educational qualification, profession, her net worth is Rs...

In PICS: Who is Vanshika, soon-to-be wife of star India cricketer Kuldeep Yadav?

From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to De De Pyaar De 2, 5 true blue family entertainers that won over audiences

5 true blue family entertainers that won over audiences

HomePhotos

SPORTS

In PICS: Who is Vanshika, soon-to-be wife of star India cricketer Kuldeep Yadav? Know about her educational qualification, profession, her net worth is Rs...

Kuldeep Yadav, star India cricketer and a member of the India Test squad for the ongoing two-match series with South Africa at home has reportedly asked for leave from the BCCI to get married. Ahead of his marriage let's know about his soon-to-be wife Vanshika.

Apurwa Amit | Nov 18, 2025, 10:07 AM IST

1.Kuldeep Yadav to marry his childhood friend Vanshika

Kuldeep Yadav to marry his childhood friend Vanshika
1

Kuldeep Yadav got engaged to his childhood friend Vanshika on June 4, 2025, in a private ceremony in Lucknow. The event was attended by close family and friends, including his teammate Rinku Singh.

Advertisement

2.Who is Kuldeep Yadav's soon-to-be wife Vanshika?

Who is Kuldeep Yadav's soon-to-be wife Vanshika?
2

Vanshika, Kuldeep Yadav's soon-to-be wife, was born and raised in Shyam Nagar, Lucknow, According to reports, her father father, Yogesh Singh works in LIC.

3.Vanshika's educational qualification and career

Vanshika's educational qualification and career
3

Vanshika had studied in Melbourne, Australia, according to a report by Hindustan Times. She works with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Lucknow.

4.Vanshika and Kuleep Yadav's love story

Vanshika and Kuleep Yadav's love story
4

Unlike many celebrity romances, Vanshika and Kuldeep’s story began in childhood. Their friendship, rooted in Kanpur, gradually evolved into a relationship built on trust and time.

TRENDING NOW

5.Vanhsika's net worth

Vanhsika's net worth
5

Kuldeep Yadav's soon-to-be wife, Vanshika, has an estimated net worth of Rs 40–50 lakh, based on standard LIC salary slabs, annual increments, benefits, and tenure. LIC staffers typically enjoy a structured pay scale, insurance perks, bonus systems, and housing allowances - all of which contribute to her steady financial growth.

6.Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika to get married in November

Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika to get married in November
6

According to a Times of India report, Kuldeep and Vanshika are now set to tie the knot in the last week of November 2025. Due to this, the star spinner has requested leave from the BCCI, which might see him miss the second Test of the ongoing India-South Africa series.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Dharmendra's daughter-in-law, who was trained by Shah Rukh Khan, bought house from Madhuri Dixit, worked with Aamir Khan, then quit acting, now works as...
Meet Dharmendra's daughter-in-law, who was trained by SRK, worked with.., then..
Watch: Delhi Red Fort bomber Dr Umar's CHILLING confession on camera, says 'don't fear death...'
Watch: Delhi Red Fort bomber Dr Umar's CHILLING confession on camera
Sharmila Tagore, who was pregnant with Saif Ali Khan during Aradhana, had 'problems' with Rajesh Khanna on sets: 'When we were in same frame...'
Sharmila Tagore, who was pregnant with Saif Ali Khan during Aradhana, had...
Who was Humane Sagar: 'Arijit Singh of Odisha' who sang over 150 songs in 50 films, 200 albums, died at 34 due to...
Who was Humane Sagar: 'Arijit of Odisha' who sang over 150 songs in 50 films
Is Cognizant tracking workers? New 5-minute laptop idle policy raises questions; company says…
Is Cognizant tracking workers? New 5-minute laptop idle policy raises questions
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Looking for smartphone with great camera quality? Here are 5 Android phones that rival iPhone 17 Pro
Looking for smartphone with great camera quality? Here are 5 Android phones
In PICS: Who is Vanshika, soon-to-be wife of star India cricketer Kuldeep Yadav? Know about her educational qualification, profession, her net worth is Rs...
In PICS: Who is Vanshika, soon-to-be wife of star India cricketer Kuldeep Yadav?
From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to De De Pyaar De 2, 5 true blue family entertainers that won over audiences
5 true blue family entertainers that won over audiences
Sheikh Hasina gets death sentence: Other world leaders who received the penalty
Sheikh Hasina gets death sentence: Other leaders who received the penalty
Sai Sudharsan to Devdutt Padikkal, players who can replace Shubman Gill in 2nd Test vs South Africa
Sai Sudharsan to Devdutt Padikkal, players who can replace Gill in 2nd Test
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE