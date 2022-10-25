Search icon
In Pics: Step Inside Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's new luxurious abode in Dubai

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik previously resided in The Palm Jumeirah, but have shifted to a new abode in Dubai. Step inside their luxurious house.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 25, 2022, 04:26 PM IST

Sania Mirza, the legendary Indian tennis star and her husband Shoaib Malik are one of the power couples of the sporting fraternity. While Sania hails from India, Malik from Pakistan, yet they decided to shift to Dubai, and have been living there for more than a decade now. 

Recently, the star duo shifted to their new abode in Dubai, leaving behind their previous luxurious house at the Palm Jumeirah. Check out inside pictures of Sania and Shoaib's new house. 

1. Sania Mirza's new house

Sania Mirza's new house
1/5

In a recent interview with Kamiya Jani, host of Curly Tales, Sania Mirza revealed that she and her husband Shoaib have been living in Dubai for 12 years. "We all agree that once you live in Dubai, it’s very difficult to live anywhere else," said the tennis ace. 

Credits: Sania Mirza (Instagram)

2. Sania, Shoaib previously lived in the Palm Jumeirah Islands

Sania, Shoaib previously lived in the Palm Jumeirah Islands
2/5

Sania further added that her family shifted to their new house earlier in July. They resided in a luxurious villa in the Palm Jumeirah Islands previously, known to be one of the posh localities in Dubai. 

"We used to stay at The Palm and we moved here because my son's school," revealed Sania. 

Credits: Sania Mirza (Instagram)

3. Sania Mirza reveals why she doesn't miss living in India

Sania Mirza reveals why she doesn't miss living in India
3/5

Hailing from Hyderabad, Sania revealed that one of the best things abut living in Dubai is the culmination of different cultures in the middle east. 

"The best part about being in Dubai is that you do not miss anything about India," stated the 35-year-old tennis ace. 

Credits: Sania Mirza (Instagram)

4. Sania Mirza all praises for Dubai

Sania Mirza all praises for Dubai
4/5

The tennis icon, who has hinted at retirement after the end of this ongoing season further praised Dubai. 

"Dubai is a place that gravitates you to itself and everyone will surely agree to it. It offers you the best of both east and west and that it has everything. Plus, it is a multi-cultural place to bring up your children," added Mirza. 

Credits: Curly Tales Youtube channel

5. Step inside Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's house

Step inside Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's house
5/5

With a lavish living area, glorious wall textures as well as classy interiors, Sania and Shoaib's new luxurious abode oozes comfort and royalty all over. 

Credits: Curly Tales Youtube channel

