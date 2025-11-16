In PICS: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh's son Ahaan turns 1, couple shares adorable pics from 1st birthday

Veteran actor Prem Chopra discharged from hospital after eight days, doctors reported...
Aakash Chopra questions Ravindra Jadeja's pay cut in trade to Rajasthan Royals from CSK
Viral video: Salman Khan is angry, ignores paparazzi after Dharmendra's privacy fiasco, netizens react
Bigg Boss 19: Moment of truth for Farrhana Bhatt, astrologer says 'tumhe success ka matlab nahi pata', Tanya Mittal breaks down after expert REVEALS...
Mukesh Ambani sends a special jet to receive this unique sweet from a Uttar Pradesh village, it is...
BCCI officially announces IPL 2026 mini-auction will held in Abu Dhabi on…, here's all you need to know
Bihar Elections 2025: Oath-taking ceremony likely on Nov 19 or 20, say sources
Viral video: 'Atheist' SS Rajamouli 'insulted' Lord Hanuman? Star director 'blames' Almighty at Varanasi launch, leaves netizens furious for saying...
Red Fort Blast: 9mm cartridges, used by Army, recovered from explosion site; no pistol found
Shubman Gill ruled out of 1st Test vs South Africa due to neck injury, confirms BCCI
SPORTS
Apurwa Amit | Nov 16, 2025, 02:21 PM IST
1.Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh's son Ahaan turns 1
Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh welcomed their second child, Ahaan Sharma, on November 15, 2024. Now, on Saturday,, on the occasion of Ahaan's first birthday, Rohit and his wife celebrated the milestone, capturing precious family time despite his packed schedule with the ongoing India vs South Africa Test series.
2.Rohit Sharma and Ritika share glimpses from Ahaan's birthday
Keeping Ahaan's face private, Rohit and Ritika shared a series of photos on their official Instagram account to mark the occasion, offering a peek into their intimate family celebration.
3.Ritika Sajdeh's special wish for Ahaan
Sharing these moments on social media, Rohit wrote, “Our little boy turns one. Don’t know where the time went, but we loved every bit of it.” Ritika also designed a special T-shirt on her son's first birthday. This black-coloured T-shirt has a graphics of dinosaur wearing a racing helmet and driving a red race car with the number '1' on it, next to a small dog and an avocado. The text on the shirt reads: "Start Your Engines... I'm One-A-Saurus."
4.Ritika Sajdeh spends quality time with her children, Samaira and Ahaan
This photo captures Ritika standing in their balcony, crading Ahaan and accompanied by their daughter Samaira. The post reflects the joy and warmth of the Sharma-Sajdeh household as they cherish Ahana’s first year.
5.Rohit Sharma and his wife's special way to celebrate their children
This is not first time when the couple has opted a special way to celebrate their children. Last year on Chirstmas, Ritika took to her Instagram stories to and shared an andorable photo to reveal her son's name.She shared an adorable Christmas-themed family cutout featuring four members namely a mother and father and two children. All four members were given a name with Rohit and Ritika's named ‘Ro’ and ‘Rits’ while the daughter was named ‘Sammy’ for Samaira. The son was also christened ‘Ahaan’ as the couple revealed the name of their new born.