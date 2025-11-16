FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Veteran actor Prem Chopra discharged from hospital after eight days, doctors reported...

Aakash Chopra questions Ravindra Jadeja's pay cut in trade to Rajasthan Royals from CSK

Viral video: Salman Khan is angry, ignores paparazzi after Dharmendra's privacy fiasco, netizens react

Bigg Boss 19: Moment of truth for Farrhana Bhatt, astrologer says 'tumhe success ka matlab nahi pata', Tanya Mittal breaks down after expert REVEALS...

Mukesh Ambani sends a special jet to receive this unique sweet from a Uttar Pradesh village, it is...

BCCI officially announces IPL 2026 mini-auction will held in Abu Dhabi on…, here's all you need to know

Bihar Elections 2025: Oath-taking ceremony likely on Nov 19 or 20, say sources

Viral video: 'Atheist' SS Rajamouli 'insulted' Lord Hanuman? Star director 'blames' Almighty at Varanasi launch, leaves netizens furious for saying...

Red Fort Blast: 9mm cartridges, used by Army, recovered from explosion site; no pistol found

Shubman Gill ruled out of 1st Test vs South Africa due to neck injury, confirms BCCI

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Veteran actor Prem Chopra discharged from hospital after eight days, doctors reported...

Veteran actor Prem Chopra discharged from hospital after eight days

Aakash Chopra questions Ravindra Jadeja's pay cut in trade to Rajasthan Royals from CSK

Aakash Chopra questions Ravindra Jadeja's pay cut in trade to Rajasthan Royals

Viral video: Salman Khan is angry, ignores paparazzi after Dharmendra's privacy fiasco, netizens react

Salman Khan is angry, ignores paparazzi after Dharmendra's privacy fiasco

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In PICS: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh's son Ahaan turns 1, couple shares adorable pics from 1st birthday

In PICS: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh's son Ahaan turns 1, couple shares adorable

Inside Shubhman Gill's house worth Rs 3,20,00,000: From modern interiors, elegant design to comfy spaces, minimal architecture - see pics

Inside Shubhman Gill's house worth Rs 3,20,00,000- Take a look

From Amitabh Bachchan-Deepika Padukone, to R Madhavan-Rakul Preet Singh: 5 on-screen father–daughter duos defining complex relationships

From Amitabh-Deepika, to R Madhavan-Rakul: On-screen father-daughter duos

HomePhotos

SPORTS

In PICS: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh's son Ahaan turns 1, couple shares adorable pics from 1st birthday

Rohit Sharma and his Ritika Sajdeh shared a series of photos on their official Instagram account to share a peek from their son Ahaan's first birthday. See here

Apurwa Amit | Nov 16, 2025, 02:21 PM IST

1.Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh's son Ahaan turns 1

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh's son Ahaan turns 1
1

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh welcomed their second child, Ahaan Sharma, on November 15, 2024. Now, on Saturday,, on the occasion of Ahaan's first birthday, Rohit and his wife celebrated the milestone, capturing precious family time despite his packed schedule with the ongoing India vs South Africa Test series.

Advertisement

2.Rohit Sharma and Ritika share glimpses from Ahaan's birthday

Rohit Sharma and Ritika share glimpses from Ahaan's birthday
2

Keeping Ahaan's face private, Rohit and Ritika shared a series of photos on their official Instagram account to mark the occasion, offering a peek into their intimate family celebration. 

3.Ritika Sajdeh's special wish for Ahaan

Ritika Sajdeh's special wish for Ahaan
3

Sharing these moments on social media, Rohit wrote, “Our little boy turns one. Don’t know where the time went, but we loved every bit of it.” Ritika also designed a special T-shirt on her son's first birthday. This black-coloured T-shirt has a graphics of dinosaur wearing a racing helmet and driving a red race car with the number '1' on it, next to a small dog and an avocado. The text on the shirt reads: "Start Your Engines... I'm One-A-Saurus."

4.Ritika Sajdeh spends quality time with her children, Samaira and Ahaan

Ritika Sajdeh spends quality time with her children, Samaira and Ahaan
4

This photo captures Ritika standing in their balcony, crading Ahaan and accompanied by their daughter Samaira. The post reflects the joy and warmth of the Sharma-Sajdeh household as they cherish Ahana’s first year. 

TRENDING NOW

5.Rohit Sharma and his wife's special way to celebrate their children

Rohit Sharma and his wife's special way to celebrate their children
5

This is not first time when the couple has opted a special way to celebrate their children. Last year on Chirstmas, Ritika took to her Instagram stories to and shared an andorable photo to reveal her son's name.She shared an adorable Christmas-themed family cutout featuring four members namely a mother and father and two children. All four members were given a name with Rohit and Ritika's named ‘Ro’ and ‘Rits’ while the daughter was named ‘Sammy’ for Samaira. The son was also christened ‘Ahaan’ as the couple revealed the name of their new born.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Veteran actor Prem Chopra discharged from hospital after eight days, doctors reported...
Veteran actor Prem Chopra discharged from hospital after eight days
Aakash Chopra questions Ravindra Jadeja's pay cut in trade to Rajasthan Royals from CSK
Aakash Chopra questions Ravindra Jadeja's pay cut in trade to Rajasthan Royals
Viral video: Salman Khan is angry, ignores paparazzi after Dharmendra's privacy fiasco, netizens react
Salman Khan is angry, ignores paparazzi after Dharmendra's privacy fiasco
Bigg Boss 19: Moment of truth for Farrhana Bhatt, astrologer says 'tumhe success ka matlab nahi pata', Tanya Mittal breaks down after expert REVEALS...
Bigg Boss 19: Moment of truth for Farrhana, astrologer says 'tumhe success...'
Mukesh Ambani sends a special jet to receive this unique sweet from a Uttar Pradesh village, it is...
Mukesh Ambani sends a special jet to receive this unique sweet from a Uttar Prad
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In PICS: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh's son Ahaan turns 1, couple shares adorable pics from 1st birthday
In PICS: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh's son Ahaan turns 1, couple shares adorable
Inside Shubhman Gill's house worth Rs 3,20,00,000: From modern interiors, elegant design to comfy spaces, minimal architecture - see pics
Inside Shubhman Gill's house worth Rs 3,20,00,000- Take a look
From Amitabh Bachchan-Deepika Padukone, to R Madhavan-Rakul Preet Singh: 5 on-screen father–daughter duos defining complex relationships
From Amitabh-Deepika, to R Madhavan-Rakul: On-screen father-daughter duos
Sunny Deol's luxurious lifestyle: Take sneak peek into Gadar actor's Rs 150 crore Mumbai houses, Rs 8 crore Manali farmhouse, lavish UK mansion
Sunny Deol's Rs 150 crore Mumbai houses, Rs 8 crore Manali farmhouse
From Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson: Biggest and most shocking trades ahead of IPL 2026 auction
From Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson: Biggest and most shocking trades ahead of
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE