In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This is her first Grand Slam title. She lost in the final of the 2019 French Open as a teenager.

Marketa Vondrousova made history at Wimbledon by becoming the first unseeded woman to win the tournament, defeating Ons Jabeur, the runner-up of 2022, with a score of 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday. Hailing from the Czech Republic, Vondrousova is a talented 24-year-old left-handed player currently ranked 42nd in the world. Her remarkable achievement marks the first time in 60 years that an unseeded woman has reached the final at the prestigious All England Club.