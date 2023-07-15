In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This is her first Grand Slam title. She lost in the final of the 2019 French Open as a teenager.
Marketa Vondrousova made history at Wimbledon by becoming the first unseeded woman to win the tournament, defeating Ons Jabeur, the runner-up of 2022, with a score of 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday. Hailing from the Czech Republic, Vondrousova is a talented 24-year-old left-handed player currently ranked 42nd in the world. Her remarkable achievement marks the first time in 60 years that an unseeded woman has reached the final at the prestigious All England Club.
1. Wimbledon 2023
Marketa Vondrousova from the Czech Republic competed against Ons Jabeur from Tunisia in the women's singles final on the thirteenth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
2. Wimbledon 2023
Vondrousova celebrates a point against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during the women's singles final on day thirteen.
3. Wimbledon 2023
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur looks on after putting a shot into the net against Vondrousova.
4. Wimbledon 2023
Vondrousova in action against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur
5. Wimbledon 2023
Jabeur reacts after losing the first set against Marketa.
6. Wimbledon 2023
Jabeur skillfully serves the ball to Marketa Vondrousova from the Czech Republic during their thrilling women's singles final tennis match on the thirteenth day of the prestigious 2023 Wimbledon Championships.
7. Wimbledon 2023
Ons Jabeur during a break in the women s singles final.
8. Wimbledon 2023
Marketa Vondrousova lies on the court, overcome with emotion, after defeating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to claim victory in the women's singles final on the thirteenth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
9. Wimbledon 2023
Vondrousova, center, greets her friends and family in the players box after beating Jabeur.
10. Wimbledon 2023
Ons Jabeur is consoled by Catherine, Princess of Wales following defeat in the Women's Singles Final against Marketa Vondrousova
11. Wimbledon 2023
Second-placed Jabeur cries after receiving her prize during the ceremony following her defeat in the women's singles final.
12. Wimbledon 2023
Marketa Vondrousova is presented with the Women's Singles Trophy by Catherine, Princess of Wales following victory in the Women's Singles Final.
13. Wimbledon 2023
Marketa Vondrousova poses for a photo with the Women's Singles Trophy and Ons Jabeur with the Runner's Up Trophy following the Women's Singles Final on day thirteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2023.