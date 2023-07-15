Search icon
In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This is her first Grand Slam title. She lost in the final of the 2019 French Open as a teenager.

Marketa Vondrousova made history at Wimbledon by becoming the first unseeded woman to win the tournament, defeating Ons Jabeur, the runner-up of 2022, with a score of 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday. Hailing from the Czech Republic, Vondrousova is a talented 24-year-old left-handed player currently ranked 42nd in the world. Her remarkable achievement marks the first time in 60 years that an unseeded woman has reached the final at the prestigious All England Club.

Marketa Vondrousova from the Czech Republic competed against Ons Jabeur from Tunisia in the women's singles final on the thirteenth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

Vondrousova celebrates a point against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during the women's singles final on day thirteen.



Tunisia's Ons Jabeur looks on after putting a shot into the net against Vondrousova. 



 Vondrousova in action against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur



Jabeur reacts after losing the first set against Marketa.



Jabeur skillfully serves the ball to Marketa Vondrousova from the Czech Republic during their thrilling women's singles final tennis match on the thirteenth day of the prestigious 2023 Wimbledon Championships.



Ons Jabeur during a break in the women s singles final.



Marketa Vondrousova lies on the court, overcome with emotion, after defeating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to claim victory in the women's singles final on the thirteenth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.



Vondrousova, center, greets her friends and family in the players box after beating Jabeur.

 



Ons Jabeur is consoled by Catherine, Princess of Wales following defeat in the Women's Singles Final against Marketa Vondrousova

 



Second-placed Jabeur cries after receiving her prize during the ceremony following her defeat in the women's singles final.

 



Marketa Vondrousova is presented with the Women's Singles Trophy by Catherine, Princess of Wales following victory in the Women's Singles Final.



Marketa Vondrousova poses for a photo with the Women's Singles Trophy and Ons Jabeur with the Runner's Up Trophy following the Women's Singles Final on day thirteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2023.



