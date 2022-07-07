In pics: Kabaddi ace Deepak Niwas Hooda to tie the knot with Boxer Saweety Boora

Team India Kabaddi skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda is set to tie the knot with his fiance Boxer Saweety Boora. Here's all you need to know about the couple
Captain of the Indian Kabaddi side and Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) inaugural season champs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Deepak Niwas Hooda is set to tie the knot with his fiance Saweety Boora. Boora is an international boxer from Hisar, Haryana and has been awarded the 'Bheem' award for her achievements in the sport.
The couple will reportedly get married on Thursday, July 7th in a resort near Hisar's south bypass. On Wednesday, Saweety's Mehendi ceremony took place at her home.
Ahead of Deepak Niwas Hooda and Saweety Boora's wedding, here's all you need to know about the couple.
1. Deepak Niwas Hooda Saweety Boora marriage
The star all-rounder of Jaipur Pink Panthers, Deepak Hooda is set to take the seven vows with Saweety Boora. On Wednesday, Saweety's Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony took place at her home in Hisar. She has won 10 international medals in her boxing career, while Deepak Hooda is an Arjun Awardee.
As per reports, the couple had met each during a marathon in 2015. They soon became friends and love blossomed. Deepak had also invited Saweety to watch him in action during the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) games.
(Image courtesy: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Instagram)
2. Deepak proposed Saweety for wedding
Before her wedding, Saweety revealed that after one year of knowing each other, Deepak had proposed to her, but she insisted that he should focus on his career first. That's why they decided to wait before getting married.
(Image courtesy: Saweety Boora, Instagram)
3. Saweety Boora's Boxing career
The Boxer hails from Hisar, in Haryana where she resides with her family. She's won 10 international medals, including four gold medals and two silver medals. Saweety Boora has won 26 national-level medals.
(Image courtesy: Saweety Boora, Instagram)
4. Deepak Niwas Hooda's Kabaddi career
Deepak Niwas Hooda currently plies his trade and captains the Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). He hails from Rohtak and is also the current skipper of the Indian national Kabaddi side. Hooda won the Arjuna Award back in 2020 and has only taken his career upwards ever since.
(Image courtesy: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Instagram)
5. Deepak, Saweety got engaged in June
The couple have known each other since 2015, and they only got engaged on June 29th, 2022. They will reportedly get married on July 7th, Thursday, in a private wedding ceremony in Hisar.