In pics: Kabaddi ace Deepak Niwas Hooda to tie the knot with Boxer Saweety Boora

Team India Kabaddi skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda is set to tie the knot with his fiance Boxer Saweety Boora. Here's all you need to know about the couple

Captain of the Indian Kabaddi side and Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) inaugural season champs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Deepak Niwas Hooda is set to tie the knot with his fiance Saweety Boora. Boora is an international boxer from Hisar, Haryana and has been awarded the 'Bheem' award for her achievements in the sport.

The couple will reportedly get married on Thursday, July 7th in a resort near Hisar's south bypass. On Wednesday, Saweety's Mehendi ceremony took place at her home.

Ahead of Deepak Niwas Hooda and Saweety Boora's wedding, here's all you need to know about the couple.