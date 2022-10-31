In pics: Cristiano Ronaldo splurges Rs 174 crore on most expensive mansion in Portugal

Ronaldo is spending a fortune on the beautiful property located in a locality dubbed the 'Portuguese Riviera' and it may also indicate his next move.
Ace footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is splurging $21 million (around Rs 173.91 crore) to write his name on the most expensive mansion in his home country Portugal. The new villa is located in Cascais in Portugal which Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez will soon call home. The exquisite property lies in the most prestigious residential locality in Portugal and also hints at what he may be planning as his next footballing move. Let’s take a look.
1. The most expensive villa in Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo is spending a fortune on the beautiful property, whose initial cost is estimated to be $11 million. However, the Manchester United star will spend another $10 million on extra construction and remodelling, taking the overall price to $21 million.
2. Located in the ‘Portuguese Riviera’
The massive mansion which is under construction will likely be complete in early 2023, it was reported by Marca. It is located in Quinta da Marinha, one of the most exquisite residential localities in Portugal which is made up of the spectacular towns of Sintra, Estoril and Cascais.
3. Gardens, swimming pools and three floors of housing area
The massive estate spans around 2,720 square metres in area with a built-up area of 544 square metres. The features include a three floor mansion, huge gardens and a surreal swimming pool.
4. More features of the mansion
Photographs reveal that the plan will include a terrace garden, an outdoor dining area, a bottom lit pool and full length glass walls with a Hollywood-esque design. The estate is just 40 minutes away from Portugal’s capital Lisbon.
5. New mansion hints at Ronaldo’s next destination as a footballer?
With reports of the big-money purchase, speculation is ripe that Ronaldo may be planning a spectacular return to his boyhood club Sporting Lisbon after he returns from Qatar World Cup. The fact that he is splurging the whopping amount on a new home ahead of the winter transfer window has the rumour mill running.
