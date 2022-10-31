In pics: Cristiano Ronaldo splurges Rs 174 crore on most expensive mansion in Portugal

Ronaldo is spending a fortune on the beautiful property located in a locality dubbed the 'Portuguese Riviera' and it may also indicate his next move.

Ace footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is splurging $21 million (around Rs 173.91 crore) to write his name on the most expensive mansion in his home country Portugal. The new villa is located in Cascais in Portugal which Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez will soon call home. The exquisite property lies in the most prestigious residential locality in Portugal and also hints at what he may be planning as his next footballing move. Let’s take a look.