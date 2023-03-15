In Pics: Australia cricket legend Ricky Ponting buys luxurious six-bedroom mansion worth Rs 114 crore

The mansion was listed for sale with a price range of $19 million to $20.6 million, but Ponting reportedly paid $20.75 million, exceeding the asking price.
Ricky Ponting, the legendary cricketer from Australia, has recently acquired a luxurious property in the prestigious Melbourne suburb of Toorak for a whopping $20 million. The mansion was listed for sale with a price range of $19 million to $20.6 million, but Ponting reportedly paid $20.75 million, exceeding the asking price.
The opulent residence spans over 1400 square meters and boasts both indoor and outdoor living spaces, complete with a state-of-the-art kitchen, as reported by The Age. It is worth noting that Ponting already owns a luxurious mansion in Brighton, which he acquired for a whopping $9.2 million in 2013.
1. Melbourne’s most expensive suburb
2. Seamless indoor-outdoor living areas
Nestled in one of Melbourne's most prestigious neighborhoods, this property boasts a generous 1400 square meters of space and features seamless indoor-outdoor living areas, perfect for entertaining guests.
3. Marble-topped kitchen
The modern kitchen is a chef's dream, equipped with top-of-the-line appliances and sleek finishes. It includes wrought-iron stairs and marble-topped kichen surfaces.
4. Owns a classy mansion on the beachside of Brighton
Ricky Ponting, along with his wife Rianna and their three children, have resided in several luxurious properties throughout Melbourne. The Ponting family is also the proud owners of a stunning mansion located on the picturesque beachside of Brighton, England. This exquisite property was purchased for a whopping $9.2 million a decade ago.
5. Portsea House
Ponting is the proud owner of a luxurious Portsea house, boasting four bedrooms and three bathrooms, which was acquired in 2019 for a whopping $3.5 million.
6. Australia's most successful captain
Ricky Ponting, a legendary cricketer, has won the World Cup three times with Australia, two of which he won as the captain. He is considered one of the most successful captains in the history of international cricket. Ponting led Australia during their Golden Era in the mid-2000s, taking over from Steve Waugh. He remains Australia's all-time highest run scorer in Tests and ODIs.