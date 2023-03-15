In Pics: Australia cricket legend Ricky Ponting buys luxurious six-bedroom mansion worth Rs 114 crore

Ricky Ponting, the legendary cricketer from Australia, has recently acquired a luxurious property in the prestigious Melbourne suburb of Toorak for a whopping $20 million. The mansion was listed for sale with a price range of $19 million to $20.6 million, but Ponting reportedly paid $20.75 million, exceeding the asking price.

The opulent residence spans over 1400 square meters and boasts both indoor and outdoor living spaces, complete with a state-of-the-art kitchen, as reported by The Age. It is worth noting that Ponting already owns a luxurious mansion in Brighton, which he acquired for a whopping $9.2 million in 2013.