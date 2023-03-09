Have a look at the most dangerous sports in the world

3/6

Big wave Surfing: If you have ever been to the bank of the ocean you might have seen people with a surfing board and yes we know it looks very fascinating but what if I told you that this comes with extremely high risk? Big wave surfing is done in the ocean where surfers ride through the waves as high as a hundred feet. This sport gets dangerous due to the unpredictable nature of the ocean and the risk of being drowned by strong waves.