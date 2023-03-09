Have a look at the most dangerous sports in the world

Here is a list of 6 sports that have turned out to be the most dangerous sports in the world.
Well as we all know that sports are entertaining as well as dangerous, as it includes a huge risk of injury. Anyone who has played any sport knows this with experience. However, there are sports that are extremely dangerous to even try and can even cause death. Here is a list of 6 sports that have turned out to be the most dangerous sports in the world.
1. Base Jumping
Base Jumping: Base Jumping includes jumping off a point at a certain height such as a cliff, building, antenna tower, etc using a parachute to break the fall. It has a high risk of failure as your life highly depends on the parachute and if the parachute fails to open in time there is no plan B. Base jumping is considered as one of the most dangerous sports due to the high risk of losing a life.
2. Bull Riding
Bull Riding: This rodeo sport is extremely popular in the United States Of America where a rider attempts to stay on the back of the bucking bull as long as he can. The bulls used in this sport are usually huge and exceptionally powerful. This ruthless sport has a high risk of being trampled by the bull weighing 1500 to 2000 pounds. Now they added some protective gear for the riders in order to prevent some internal injury or even Death.
3. Big wave Surfing
Big wave Surfing: If you have ever been to the bank of the ocean you might have seen people with a surfing board and yes we know it looks very fascinating but what if I told you that this comes with extremely high risk? Big wave surfing is done in the ocean where surfers ride through the waves as high as a hundred feet. This sport gets dangerous due to the unpredictable nature of the ocean and the risk of being drowned by strong waves.
4. Free solo climbing
Free solo climbing: The sport involves climbing on the mountain or cliff without any harness, rope or any safety equipment. It gets more dangerous when you reach high altitude because the risk of falling from such height can be fatal. Free solo climbing is very common among youth in many parts of the world.
5. Mixed Martial Arts
MMA: Mixed Martial Arts is a full-contact violent sport that has gained a huge audience from around the world in the past couple of decades. In this combat sport, opponents get involved in Kicking, punching and grappling that results in damage to the human body. A severe injury would include any damage done to the central nervous system (spinal cord etc), brain damage, broken bones, dislocations, or ligament damage.
6. Boxing
Boxing: This is the most commonly watched and loved sports than all that are mentioned above. As we all know this combat sport involves fist fighting and in many cases it leads to internal injury or even brain damage which a lot of times causes death. In a recent example a 24 years old South African boxer Simiso Buthelezi died two days after being ruthlessly beaten up in the ring.