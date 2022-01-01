Happy New Year: From Cristiano Ronaldo to PV Sindhu, this is how sportspersons welcomed 2022

Sportspersons from all over the world took to their respective social media handles to wish their fans a very happy new year!
Sportspersons across the world wished their fans and followers on the New Year 2022. From Cristiano Ronaldo to PV Sindhu, athletes took to their respective social media handles and wished their followers a happy new year. While Ronaldo shared a picture of himself with his family, PV Sindhu also posted a picture from her home. Let's take a look at how sportspeople all over the world welcomed the year 2022:
1. Cristiano Ronaldo welcomed the new year with his family
Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo wished his fans by posting a picture of himself, wherein Ronaldo can be seen having a gala time with his kids and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. Ronaldo has had another fruitful year with Manchester United since joining the Red Devils in the summer.
2. Badminton ace PV Sindhu optimistic about doing great things in 2022
Badminton ace and Olympic bronze medalist PV Sindhu has already planned on doing great things in the year 2022. The 26-year-old took to social media and shared a picture with a child cutting a cake as they welcome the new year. Sindhu, won her Olympic bronze medal earlier this year in Tokyo.
3. Lionel Messi welcomed the new year an emotional video of his achivements
Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, who is one of the best footballers on the planet, wished his fans a happy new year with an emotional video of his achievements in 2021. He wrote that he felt thankful as he achieved so much in 2021 while others suffered from the coronavirus. In the video, Messi can be seen flaunting his Copa America trophy and his seventh Ballon d'Or as well.
4. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcome new year in South Africa
India's Test cricket captain Virat Kohli welcomed the new year with his wife Anushka Sharma in South Africa. Virat shared a pic with his wife Anushka while saying that the couple wishes everyone a happy new year and sent out joy and positivity to their fans. India won the first Test in South Africa under Kohli's captaincy.
5. Saina Nehwal welcomes new year with husband P. Kashyap
Saina Nehwal also welcomed the new year 2022 with her family. She posted pictures with her husband P. Kashyap and other family members.