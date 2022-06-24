Happy Birthday Lionel Messi: Pictures of Argentina captain, player, husband and father

Let's have a look at some pictures of Lionel Messi - the captain, the player, the husband and the father.
G.O.A.T - Greatest of all time - surely when one uses this acronym, many players come to mind, with one being Lionel Messi. Celebrating his birthday on June 24, Lionel Messi surely has cemented himself as one of the most iconic sportsmen of the century.
Despite being diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency at the age of 11 and his parents being unable to afford his treatment which cost $900 per month - he still made his life after he signed a contract with FC Barcelona and moved to Spain. That's where the journey of becoming one of the great footballers began.
Talking about his personal life, he is happily married to Antonella Roccuzzo since 2017 and has three sons - Thiago Messi, Ciro Messi and Mateo Messi.
Let's have a look at some pictures of Lionel Messi - the captain, the player, the husband and the father.
1. Lionel Messi the captain
In 2022, Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to their second international trophy within the space of 12 months. Last summer, he had played an inspirational role as his nation won the Copa America title – their first trophy since 1993. And now he won the 2022 Finalissima against Italy, the European champions, at Wembley.
2. Lionel Messi the player
After spending his life with FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi moved to Paris Saint-German (PSG) on a 2-Year, $104M contract. The reason Messi had to leave PCB was days after Barcelona announced they were unable to register the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's new contract due to financial constraints.
3. Lionel Messi the husband
The Argentine superstar married his childhood sweetheart Antonela Roccuzzo in 2017. Messi had first confirmed he had a girlfriend back in 2009 and on June 30, 2017, they headed home to get married in a star-studded ceremony.
4. Lionel Messi the father
Messi and Roccuzzo are blessed with three children together. Thiago was born in November 2012, Mateo was born in September 2015 and Ciro was born in March 2018.
5. Lionel Messi the family man
From family-vacation posts to outdoor hangouts, Messi and Roccuzzo both keep posting cute, smiling photos.