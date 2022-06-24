Happy Birthday Lionel Messi: Pictures of Argentina captain, player, husband and father

Let's have a look at some pictures of Lionel Messi - the captain, the player, the husband and the father.

G.O.A.T - Greatest of all time - surely when one uses this acronym, many players come to mind, with one being Lionel Messi. Celebrating his birthday on June 24, Lionel Messi surely has cemented himself as one of the most iconic sportsmen of the century.

Despite being diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency at the age of 11 and his parents being unable to afford his treatment which cost $900 per month - he still made his life after he signed a contract with FC Barcelona and moved to Spain. That's where the journey of becoming one of the great footballers began.

Talking about his personal life, he is happily married to Antonella Roccuzzo since 2017 and has three sons - Thiago Messi, Ciro Messi and Mateo Messi.

