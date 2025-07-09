7 . Shaun Marsh

Former Australian opener Geoff Marsh has had a significant influence on the careers of his sons, Shaun Marsh and Mitchell Marsh, both of whom went on to represent Australia across all three formats. Shaun became a top-order batter and scored consistently for Australia, and retired as one of the key figures in the dominant Australian team that asserted dominance over the years. On the other hand, his younger brother Mitchell, an explosive all-rounder, showcased his abilities with both bat and ball, playing key roles in several major tournaments.