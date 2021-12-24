From Yashmeen Chauhan, Kiran Dembla to Deepika Chowdhury: Meet famous women bodybuilders of India

Indian women bodybuilders have more specifically blurred the lines between traditions and made a name for themselves in the bodybuilding world.
In this new day and age, people, especially women, are paying a lot of attention to their health and fitness. Indian women bodybuilders have more specifically blurred the lines between traditions and made a name for themselves in the bodybuilding world.
Today, we will tell you about 5 such women bodybuilders in India who are an inspiration for the woman folk of the country.
1. Ankita Singh
Ankita Singh worked hard on her physique for years before entering bodybuilding in 2014. In 2016, Ankita came fourth at the Miss India Championships in Raipur.
2. Kiran Dembla
Kiran Dembla is a certified aerobics and personal trainer. She also consults and guides actresses like Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia. Kiran is now focusing all her energy to participate in the World Bodybuilding Championship in the near future.
3. Sonali Swami
42-year-old Sonali Swami hails from Bangalore, Karnataka, and is certified in Bowka and Zumba. It was in 2016 that Sonali had won a bronze medal at the 50th Asian Bodybuilding Championships in Bhutan in the Women’s Model Physique category.
4. Yashmeen Chauhan
39-year-old Yashmeen Chauhan from Gurgaon, Haryana is popularly known as the 'Iron Lady'. Yashmeen is popular in the bodybuilding world and has also won multiple awards. Yashmeen had also won two gold medals at IBBFF Miss India Competition, 2016. She got titled as Indian Body Building and Fitness Federation (IBBFF) Miss India in 2016 as well.
5. Deepika Chowdhury
Deepika Chowdhury hails from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh and is also India’s first female IFBB (International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness) professional. She was the first woman to win an international competition in the US in 2015.