FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IndiGo Chaos: Delhi HC pulls up Centre, asks 'Who is responsible... how can fares jump to Rs 35,000...?'

India–US BTA talks resume: Breakthrough signs as both sides push for market access deal, Can Trump waive secondary tariffs?

Best Astrologer in India: Vedic Astrology Services and Kundali Reading

BIG ALERT! Japan issues warning for megaquake after MASSIVE 7.5 magnitude earthquake; Know what it means, should India be concerned?

Jeff Bezos' BIG India Move: Amazon to make MASSIVE investment of Rs..., to power...

Viral video: Amaal Mallik EXPOSED! Sachet–Parampara slam music composer for claiming..., demand...: 'Don't make the mistake of...'

Who is Justice Swaminathan? Madras High Court judge whom over 100 Opposition MPs want ousted; Here's everything we know so far

SHOCKING twist in Goa Nightclub fire, Kazakhstan belly dancer Kristina who performed in 'Birch by Romeo', is under police scanner due to...

Elon Musk’s SpaceX plans world’s largest IPO, aiming for this MASSIVE valuation

Parliament Winter Session Day 8 LIVE Updates: Election commission's Special Intensive Reforms set to be discussed in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IndiGo Chaos: Delhi HC pulls up Centre, asks 'Who is responsible... how can fares jump to Rs 35,000...?'

IndiGo Chaos: Delhi HC pulls up Centre, asks 'Who is responsible...'

India–US BTA talks resume: Breakthrough signs as both sides push for market access deal, Can Trump waive secondary tariffs?

India–US BTA talks resume:Breakthrough signs, can Trump waive secondary tariff?

From Wahidullah Zadran to Sahil Parakh: Here's look at 5 youngest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction

5 youngest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Wahidullah Zadran to Sahil Parakh: Here's look at 5 youngest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction

5 youngest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction

Where was Dhurandhar filmed? Hidden shooting locations of Ranveer Singh’s action drama REVEALED

Where was Dhurandhar filmed? Hidden shooting locations of Ranveer Singh’s action

Akshaye Khanna set to return as Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2? Here's full list of actor's upcoming big projects, release dates

Akshaye Khanna set to return as Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2? Here's full list

HomePhotos

SPORTS

From Wahidullah Zadran to Sahil Parakh: Here's look at 5 youngest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction

The IPL 2026 auction is set to take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi, as 359 players will be put under the hammer.

Monica Singh | Dec 10, 2025, 01:39 PM IST

1.Wahidullah Zadran (Afghanistan)

Wahidullah Zadran (Afghanistan)
1

Age: 18 Years

Wahidullah Zadran, the youngest player in the auction, is a talented Afghan cricketer known for his aggressive batting and versatility. He has featured for Afghanistan U19, played in the 2025 ILT20 for the Gulf Giants, and shown promise in the Shpageeza Cricket League.

Advertisement

2.Sahil Parakh (India)

Sahil Parakh (India)
2

Age: 18 Years

Sahil Parakh, a dynamic left-handed batsman and legbreak bowler from Nashik, is known for his quick scoring and agility. At just 17, he impressed in the 2024 Under-19 World Cup, helping India reach the semifinals with standout performances, including an unbeaten 109 against Australia U19.

3.RS Ambrish (India)

RS Ambrish (India)
3

Age: 18 Years

RS Ambrish is a promising left-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer from Tamil Nadu. At just 18, he has impressed in U19 cricket, toured England in 2025, and made his first-class debut the same year.

4.Satvik Deswal (India)

Satvik Deswal (India)
4

Age: 18 Years

Satvik Deswal is a promising left-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer who impressed in the 2025 DT20 leagues with effective bowling and useful lower-order runs. He represents Pondicherry in domestic cricket and has been a net bowler for RCB.

TRENDING NOW

5.Bayanda Majola (South Africa)

Bayanda Majola (South Africa)
5

Age: 18 Years

Bayanda Majola, an 18-year-old fast bowler from Durban, is known for his pace and swing. A rising talent in South Africa’s U19 setup, he made history in the 2025 SA20 Auction as the first Schools SA20 graduate to be selected.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IndiGo Chaos: Delhi HC pulls up Centre, asks 'Who is responsible... how can fares jump to Rs 35,000...?'
IndiGo Chaos: Delhi HC pulls up Centre, asks 'Who is responsible...'
India–US BTA talks resume: Breakthrough signs as both sides push for market access deal, Can Trump waive secondary tariffs?
India–US BTA talks resume:Breakthrough signs, can Trump waive secondary tariff?
Best Astrologer in India: Vedic Astrology Services and Kundali Reading
Best Astrologer in India –Vedic Astrology Services and Kundali Reading
BIG ALERT! Japan issues warning for megaquake after MASSIVE 7.5 magnitude earthquake; Know what it means, should India be concerned?
BIG ALERT! Japan issues warning for megaquake; Know what it means?
Jeff Bezos' BIG India Move: Amazon to make MASSIVE investment of Rs..., to power...
Jeff Bezos' BIG India Move: Amazon to make MASSIVE investment of Rs...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Wahidullah Zadran to Sahil Parakh: Here's look at 5 youngest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction
5 youngest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction
Where was Dhurandhar filmed? Hidden shooting locations of Ranveer Singh’s action drama REVEALED
Where was Dhurandhar filmed? Hidden shooting locations of Ranveer Singh’s action
Akshaye Khanna set to return as Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2? Here's full list of actor's upcoming big projects, release dates
Akshaye Khanna set to return as Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2? Here's full list
From Goblin to Winter Sonata: 6 must-watch K-dramas capturing Christmas magic
From Goblin to Winter Sonata: 6 must-watch K-dramas capturing Christmas magic
From Umesh Yadav to Richard Gleeson: Here's look at 5 oldest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction
5 oldest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement