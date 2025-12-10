From Wahidullah Zadran to Sahil Parakh: Here's look at 5 youngest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction

IndiGo Chaos: Delhi HC pulls up Centre, asks 'Who is responsible... how can fares jump to Rs 35,000...?'
Monica Singh | Dec 10, 2025, 01:39 PM IST
1.Wahidullah Zadran (Afghanistan)
Age: 18 Years
Wahidullah Zadran, the youngest player in the auction, is a talented Afghan cricketer known for his aggressive batting and versatility. He has featured for Afghanistan U19, played in the 2025 ILT20 for the Gulf Giants, and shown promise in the Shpageeza Cricket League.
2.Sahil Parakh (India)
Age: 18 Years
Sahil Parakh, a dynamic left-handed batsman and legbreak bowler from Nashik, is known for his quick scoring and agility. At just 17, he impressed in the 2024 Under-19 World Cup, helping India reach the semifinals with standout performances, including an unbeaten 109 against Australia U19.
3.RS Ambrish (India)
Age: 18 Years
RS Ambrish is a promising left-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer from Tamil Nadu. At just 18, he has impressed in U19 cricket, toured England in 2025, and made his first-class debut the same year.
4.Satvik Deswal (India)
Age: 18 Years
Satvik Deswal is a promising left-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer who impressed in the 2025 DT20 leagues with effective bowling and useful lower-order runs. He represents Pondicherry in domestic cricket and has been a net bowler for RCB.
5.Bayanda Majola (South Africa)
Age: 18 Years
Bayanda Majola, an 18-year-old fast bowler from Durban, is known for his pace and swing. A rising talent in South Africa’s U19 setup, he made history in the 2025 SA20 Auction as the first Schools SA20 graduate to be selected.