3 . Virat Kohli mimicks Shreyas Iyer

Virat Kohli was spotted acting Shreyas Iyer's fielding blunder during ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash against New Zealand. The incident happened when Iyer, fielding inside the 30-yard circle, lost sight of the ball while trying to collect it near his feet. He spun around in confusion, unable to locate the ball immediately. In the same over, Kohli approached Iyer and engaged in a humorous exchange. Kohli teased Iyer for his fielding mishap.